Jun 20- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HERMEEZ PLI SODA ASH 09/06 11/06 20/06 nil 243 nil 139 2) UNI PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY 20/06 20/06 22/06 nil nil 78 3) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 15/06 17/06 27/06 nil 995 nil 18,202 4) RED EAGLE SSM MS 19/06 19/06 21/06 25,600 nil nil 38,200 5) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE 16/06 20/06 21/06 nil nil 95,091 6) FENG HAI 10 JMB RBDPO 19/06 19/06 20/06 nil 3,430 nil 570 7) GL.QUSHAN HL COAL 16/06 18/06 21/06 nil 28,386 nil 41,720 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 14/06 --- 2) CONTI JAPSIS JMB COAL nil 85,000 nil 18/06 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 24,780 nil 19/06 --- 4) HOLY VICTORIA IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 19/06 --- 5) VEDIKA PREM JMB HSD nil 30,000 nil 19/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) FENG HAI 11 JMB RBD/COP nil 3,000 nil 20/06 2) EURO PROGRESS JMB CRUDE nil 89,203 nil 20/06 3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 20/06 4) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 20/06 5) JAG RISHI HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 21/06 6) HELGA ML GRANITE 3,000 nil nil 21/06 7) GAZ SERENITY SW LPG nil 5,000 nil 22/06 8) L.D.N.FORTUNA HL COAL nil 78,324 nil 25/06 9) SE PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY nil 78 nil 25/06 10) NEW HORIZON IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/06 11) SOUTHERN JAGUAR ML STY.MON nil 1,200 nil 25/06 12) GHETTY BOTTIGLERI IOS CSFO nil 2,000 nil 26/06 13) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 26/06 14) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 300/300 26/06 15) MIRE ATL CRUDE nil 89,764 nil 28/06 16) SC PELEGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 79 nil 30/06 17) TALIA MS COAL nil 84,000 nil 30/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL