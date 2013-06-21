Jun 21- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 21/06 21/06 24/06 nil nil nil 12,500 2) UNI PACIFIC JMB MACHINERY 20/06 20/06 28/06 nil 15 nil 63 3) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 15/06 17/06 27/06 nil 1,214 nil 16,988 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 19/06 20/06 25/06 nil 1,512 nil 23,268 5) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE 16/06 20/06 21/06 nil 70,900 nil 24,191 6) GL.QUSHAN HL COAL 16/06 18/06 22/06 nil 26,576 nil 15,144 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 14/06 --- 2) CONTI JAPSIS JMB COAL nil 85,000 nil 18/06 --- 3) HOLY VICTORIA IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 19/06 --- 4) VEDIKA PREM JMB HSD nil 30,000 nil 19/06 --- 5) EURO PROGRESS JMB CRUDE nil 89,203 nil 20/06 --- 6) UNIQUE EXPLORER IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 21/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) FENG HAI 11 JMB RBD/COP nil 3,000 nil 21/06 2) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 21/06 3) JAG RISHI HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 21/06 4) HELGA ML GRANITE 3,000 nil nil 22/06 5) GAZ SERENITY SW LPG nil 5,000 nil 22/06 6) MIRE ATL CRUDE nil 89,764 nil 22/06 7) JAG PRACHI ATL FO nil 6,500 nil 22/06 8) R.N.TAGORE ATL HSD 30,000 nil nil 22/06 9) L.D.N.FORTUNA HL COAL nil 78,324 nil 25/06 10) SE PACIFICA JMB MACHINERY nil 78 nil 25/06 11) NEW HORIZON IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/06 12) SOUTHERN JAGUAR ML STY.MON nil 1,200 nil 25/06 13) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil 300/300 25/06 14) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 25/06 15) INDISUN ML CPO nil 13,500 nil 25/06 16) GHETTY BOTTIGLERI IOS CSFO nil 2,000 nil 27/06 17) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 27/06 18) SC PELEGICA JMB MACHINERY nil 79 nil 30/06 19) TALIA MS COAL nil 84,000 nil 30/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL