Jul 02Port conditions ofMangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 25/06 28/06 03/07 nil 4,409 nil 4,087
2) DESH SURAKSHA JMB CRUDE 27/06 02/07 03/07 nil 8,200 nil 82,833
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 01/07 ---
2) FPMCP IDEAL ATL ATF 40,000 nil nil 30/06 ---
3) GLORY RIVER DIX CEMENT nil 9,000 nil 30/06 ---
4) DAHIATUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 2479/1773 nil 01/07 ---
5) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE BUNKERING nil nil nil 01/07 ---
6) DESH GARIMA (13.5)JMB CRUDE nil 91,049 nil 01/07 ---
7) NEW HORIZON IOS FO 84,100 nil nil 02/07 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/06
2) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 02/07
3) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES 100 100 nil 03/07
4) DAXIA INFINITY M.COKE nil 33,000 nil 03/07
5) NOBLE BREEZE MS BOXES 300 300 nil 03/07
6) CAPE ENDURANCE GAC LAN 73,500 nil nil 03/07
7) FEJA HAFNIA ATL LAN nil 15,000 nil 03/07
8) OLYMPIC SPIRIT II IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/07
9) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 04/07
10) ANNITA HL COAL nil 51,980 nil 04/07
11) KOTA NEBULA SEAWAYS BOXES nil 700 nil 04/07
12) WARNOW STAR (S.A.)JMB MACHINERY nil 79 Pkgs nil 05/07
13) DOUBLE FANTASY MARCONS COAL nil 86,900 nil 05/07
14) AGIA VALETINE JMB COAL nil 72,802 nil 05/07
15) ARION S.B. HH M.COKE nil 27,500 nil 06/07
16) SUNNY SMILE (UPCL)JMB COAL nil 76,997 nil 07/07
17) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 09/07
18) TALIA MS COAL nil 79,118 nil 10/07
19) FOUR BAY JMB CRUDE nil 86,938 nil 12/07
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL