Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 03- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.VAMADEVA ATL LPG 25/06 28/06 03/07 nil nil COMP 2) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE 01/07 03/07 04/07 nil nil 87,049 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 01/07 --- 2) FPMCP IDEAL ATL ATF 40,000 nil nil 30/06 --- 3) GLORY RIVER DIX CEMENT nil 9,000 nil 30/06 --- 4) DAHIATUL KALBI GSA TIMBER nil 2,479 nil 01/07 --- 5) NEW HORIZON IOS FO 84,100 nil nil 02/07 --- 6) M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 100/100 03/07 2) DAXIA INFINITY M.COKE nil 33,000 nil 03/07 3) CAPE ENDURANCE GAC LAN 73,500 nil nil 03/07 4) FEJA HAFNIA ATL LAN nil 15,000 nil 03/07 5) NOBLE BREEZE MS BOXES nil nil 535/300 04/07 6) OLYMPIC SPIRIT II IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/07 7) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 04/07 8) ANNITA HL COAL nil 51,980 nil 04/07 9) KOTA NEBULA SEAWAYS BOXES nil nil 700 04/07 10) WARNOW STAR JMB MACHINERY nil 79 nil 06/07 11) DOUBLE FANTASY MARCONS COAL nil 86,900 nil 06/07 12) AGIA VALETINE JMB COAL nil 72,802 nil 06/07 13) ARION S.B. HH M.COKE nil 27,500 nil 06/07 14) SUNNY SMILE JMB COAL nil 76,997 nil 07/07 15) EMMA QUERIDA JMB RBD/CPO nil 11,500 nil 08/07 16) EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 09/07 17) TALIA MS COAL nil 79,118 nil 10/07 18) DARYA SHAAN KIN-SHIP CEMENT nil 6,000 nil 10/07 19) FOUR BAY JMB CRUDE nil 86,938 nil 12/07 20) NECKLACE SW COAL nil 78,801 nil 13/07 21) ANASTASIA WSS COAL nil 76,000 nil 14/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.