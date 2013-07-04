Jul 04Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** -- KB-VII GSA SPM.OP 01/07 03/07 nil nil -- NOBLE BREEZE MS BOXES 04/07 04/07 05/07 nil nil535/300 -- KOTA NEBULA SEAWAYS BOXES 04/07 04/07 05/07 nil nil 700 -- DAHIATUL KALB GSA TIMBER 01/07 03/07 06/07 nil 464 nil 2,015 -- OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES 03/07 03/07 04/07 nil nil 41/58 314 -- CAPE ENDURANCE GAC LAN 03/07 03/07 06/07 10,400 nil nil 63,100 -- DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE 01/07 03/07 04/07 nil 84,950 nil 6,099 -- FREJA HAFNIA ATL LAN 03/07 03/07 04/07 nil 10,810 nil 4,190 -- DAXIA (KALYAN INFINITY M.COKE 03/07 03/07 05/07 nil 3,825 nil 29,175 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** -- FPMCP IDEAL ATL ATF 40,000 nil nil 30/06 --- -- GLORY DIX CEMENT nil 9,000 nil 30/06 --- -- NEW HORIZON IOS FO 84,100 nil nil 02/07 --- -- M.MAHATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* -- OLYMPIC SPIRIT II IOS CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 04/07 -- NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 04/07 -- ANNITA HL COAL nil 51,980 nil 04/07 -- DOUBLE FAN MARCONS COAL nil 86,900 nil 06/07 -- AGIA VALET JMB COAL nil 72,802 nil 06/07 -- ARION S.B HH M.COKE nil 27,500 nil 06/07 -- WARNOW JMB MACHINERY nil 79 nil 07/07 -- SUNNY SMI JMB COAL nil 76,997 nil 07/07 -- EUPEN (TOTAL) SW LPG nil 5,600 nil 07/07 -- EMA QUERIDA JMB RBD/CPO nil 11,500 nil 08/07 -- EASTERN VIEW WSS COAL nil 25,000 nil 10/07 -- TALIA MS COAL nil 79,118 nil 10/07 -- DARYA JAAN KIN-SHIP CEMENT nil 6,000 nil 10/07 -- JAG RAHUL JMB IOF nil 44,750 nil 10/07 -- EURO PROGRESS JMB CRUDE nil 87,449 nil 10/07 -- RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 69,737 nil 11/07 -- FOUR BAY JMB CRUDE nil 86,938 nil 12/07 -- NECKLACE SW COAL nil 78,801 nil 13/07 -- ANASTASIA WSS COAL nil 76,000 nil 14/07 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL