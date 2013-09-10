BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
Sep 10- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BORNEO PIONEER ML RBDPO 09/09 09/09 10/09 nil 6,000 nil 3,500 2) WINNER SEAPORT CPO 09/09 09/09 11/09 nil 3,460 nil 4,540 3) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 07/09 09/09 11/09 nil 2,719 nil 9,189 4) EURO STRENGTH IOS CRUDE 08/09 09/09 11/09 nil 2,000 nil 88,000 5) VENICE IOS FO 07/09 10/09 12/09 nil nil 84,000 6) ALAM PADU JMB COAL 08/09 09/09 11/09 nil 30,000 nil 47,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 02/09 --- 2) GUICHI ATL/MS LAN 35,000 nil nil 09/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL KOCHI GSA BOXES nil nil 120 10/09 2) NIAMUL GSA T.LOGS nil 17,572 nil 11/09 3) PACIFIC BREEZE MS/INFINITY COAL nil 69,100 nil 11/09 4) STAR NORITA INFINITY IOF nil 52,500 nil 11/09 5) FUGRO VOYAGER JMB SEA TRIAL nil nil nil 11/09 6) MONTE CRISTO SEAWAYS/MS COAL nil 25,000 nil 13/09 7) ICE TRANSPORTER ATL CRUDE nil 138,406 nil 13/09 8) PHOENIX ALPHA JMB CRUDE nil 85,566 nil 13/09 9) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 13/09 10) SHRIKE BENLINE PETCOKE nil 30,010 nil 14/09 11) BRITISH UNITY IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 14/09 12) EAGLE SAN JUAN IOS CRUDE nil 138,000 nil 15/09 13) CHEM ROAD SEA K-STEAM PH.ACID nil 10,721 nil 17/09 14) ZELLA OLDENDREF BENLINE COAL nil 42,700 nil 18/09 15) JAG LOK JMB CRUDE nil 134,073 nil 26/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M