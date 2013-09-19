Sep 19Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR 19/09 19/09 19/09 nil nil n.a. 97 2) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER 11/09 11/09 22/09 nil1280(U) nil6432(U) 3) NIRMAL GAUTHAM ULA IOF 15/09 15/09 21/09 nil 7,900 nil 16,000 4) SUCCESS ATL CRUDE 14/09 19/09 20/09 nil TOCOM nil 90,000 5) UNDINE SSM/ATL MS/ATF/HSD 17/09 18/09 19/09 25,380 nil nil 16,120 6) CAPT.WAEL COSCO ROCK PHOS 15/09 16/09 19/09 nil 10,468 nil 5,941 7) ZELLA OLDENDROF BENLINE COAL 18/09 18/09 21/09 nil 3,270 nil 39,430 8) ICE TRANSPORTER ATL CRUDE 13/09 17/09 19/09 nil 75,455 nil 2,406 9) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP 11/09 14/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BRITISH UNITY IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 14/09 --- 2) EAGLE SAN JUAN IOS CRUDE nil 138,000 nil 15/09 --- 3) SPARROW ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 17/09 --- 4) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 86,000 nil 17/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) JAG RATAN HL IOP 40,000 nil nil 19/09 2) MYKINES JMC CPO nil 10,000 nil 19/09 3) HARMONY ATL HSD 60,000 nil nil 20/09 4) ILLAWARRA FORTUNE CB COAL nil 50,000 nil 21/09 5) X-PRESS YAMUNA MS CNTR nil nil 400/300 21/09 6) DESH PREM IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 21/09 7) MAREGOULA GAC IOF nil 52,200 nil 21/09 8) FUGRO VOYAGER JMB SEA TRIAL nil nil nil 21/09 9) CHANG JIANG SSM HFO nil 26,800 nil 21/09 10) ABELIA (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 92,289 nil 21/09 11) SCF AMUR GAC VGO nil 42,000 nil 22/09 12) JUBLIANT SUCCESS HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 22/09 13) MYKONAS WAVE JMB COAL nil 76,400 nil 22/09 14) ORIENTAL DIAMOND GAC LAN 35,000 nil nil 22/09 15) VISHWA MALHAR HL COAL nil 55,000 nil 24/09 16) INDUS FORTUNE WSS COAL nil 55,000 nil 25/09 17) KLIMA PLI/INFINITY COAL nil 56,000 nil 25/09 18) B.CAMLICA GAC METCOKE nil 25,194 nil 26/09 19) JAG LOK JMB CRUDE nil 134,073 nil 27/09 20) HURG HAI PIONEER JMB MACHINERY nil 38(U) nil 27/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL