Dec 16Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) OCEAN ENTERPRISE ATL SPM.OP 13/12 15/12 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) SAMUAL PERKASA SEAPORT CPO 11/12 14/12 17/12 nil 3,812 nil 3,079
3) LIBERTY PRUDENCIA HL IOF 13/12 14/12 18/12 nil 13,250 nil 29,931
4) MIRE (S.ARABIA) JMB CRUDE 05/12 15/12 16/12 nil 64,000 nil 21,427
5) SYRA IOS VGO 10/12 14/12 17/12 18,200 nil nil 22,000
6) OWL (CHINA) KIRO JMC METCOKE 09/12 15/12 19/12 nil 4,686 nil 33,814
7) DENSA LEOPARD HL COAL 14/12 15/12 17/12 nil 3,872 nil 21,128
8) WEL TRUST JMB COAL 15/12 15/12 19/12 nil 10,363 nil 71,584
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 28/11 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 03/12 ---
3) M.VAMADEVA GSA LPG nil n.a. nil 30/10 ---
4) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 10/12 ---
5) SYMI SW LPG nil 11,000 nil 16/12 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) AENEAS MS COAL nil 43,100 nil 16/12
2) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 4,000 nil 16/12
3) EURO STAR IOS MOP nil 23,000 nil 16/12
4) SOUTHERN IBIS MS STYRINE MON nil 1,730 nil 16/12
5) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 250/250 17/12
6) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 17/12
7) GAZ FRATERNITY JMB LPG (G) nil 13,200 nil 17/12
8) ANGEL NO.11 JMC M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 18/12
9) J.S.CALORADO JMB IOF nil 50,000 nil 18/12
10) MALIBU (MLI) IOS CPO nil 50,000 nil 19/12
11) SHAN DONG HAI TONGHL IOF nil 55,000 nil 19/12
12) DARYA SHAAN DIX CEMENT nil 17,000 nil 19/12
13) ABYSS (IRAN) ATL CRUDE nil 92,000 nil 19/12
14) SE PACIFICA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 30(U) nil 20/12
15) TUO-FU-III INFINITY METCOKE nil 34,028 nil 20/12
16) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/HSD 62,900 nil nil 20/12
17) FEN (MLI / INDO) ATL CPO nil 5,500 nil 20/12
18) ARGENT BLOOM JMB PH.ACID nil 8,914 nil 21/12
19) SE PANTHEA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 110(U) nil 05/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL