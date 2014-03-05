Mar 05Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TILOS IOS LPG 02/03 03/03 07/03 nil 3,053 nil 15,635
2) C.S.STEALTH IOS FO 23/02 27/02 06/03 16,200 nil nil 25,800
3) ABYSS ATL CRUDE 01/03 04/03 05/03 nil 63,100 nil 30,900
4) CARAVOS HARMON JMB COAL 04/03 05/03 05/03 nil TOCOM nil 75,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 16,727 nil 27/02 ---
2) A.S.ORELIA ML M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 28/02 ---
3) RED JASMINE HH/JMC M.COKE nil 44,000 nil 01/03 ---
4) NEW HORIZON ATL VGO 40,000 nil nil 02/03 ---
5) ELLI LADY IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 02/03 ---
6) ERNEST N ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 04/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 16(U) nil 05/03
2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 6,000 nil 05/03
3) IOLSOS AMBITION MARCONS COAL nil 77,000 nil 06/03
4) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 06/03
5) PVT EAGLE JMB METHANOL nil 3,200 nil 07/03
6) H.R.RECOMMENDAT MARCONS MACHINERY nil 98 U nil 07/03
7) UNITED MOJANDA SEAWAYS/MS COAL nil 30,000 nil 07/03
8) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 555/450 07/03
9) SAGAR KANTA HL IOP 50,000 nil nil 07/03
10) SPARROW ATL CRUDE nil 146,334 nil 07/03
11) NYSIROS ATL LPG nil 19,500 nil 07/03
12) SWARNA CAUVERY ATL HSD nil 4,000 nil 08/03
13) CAPETAN GIORGIS KINSHIP/HL COAL nil 73,700 nil 09/03
14) OCEAN BROTHER WW TIMBER nil 15,335 nil 09/03
15) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100/100 11/03
16) GENUINE HERCULES K-STEAM PH.ACID nil 10,489 nil 14/03
17) S.C.PANTIA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 46 Pkgs nil 31/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL