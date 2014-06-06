Jun 06Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) KANGNA GSA S. MATERIAL 06/05 06/05 06/07 nil TOCOM nil328 (U) 2) JAL VAHINI DIX TIMBER 06/02 06/04 06/08 nil 355(U) nil1511(U) 3) MP PANAMAX( MARCONS COAL 29/05 06/04 06/09 nil 8,450 nil 56,047 4) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG 06/03 06/05 06/07 nil 6,306 nil 10,506 5) VEDICA PREM SAMSARA HSD/SKO 06/05 06/05 06/07 nil 24,634 nil 13,182 6) PANAYIOTA K WSS COAL 31/05 06/06 06/09 nil nil 82,272 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) RATNA SHRUTHI JMB CRUDE nil 91,512 nil 06/02 --- 2) IOLCOS VISION MARCONS/MS COAL nil 82,494 nil 06/02 --- 3) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/04 --- 4) ABYSS ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 06/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) PVT ATHENA IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 06/06 2) MULBURRY HL PETCOKE nil 69,732 nil 06/07 3) MEHMET-A IOS CSFO nil 7,140 nil 06/07 4) SILVER CLOUD ATL CRUDE nil 96,528 nil 06/07 5) TIGER MANGO BTL CNTR nil nil 500/300 06/08 6) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,060 nil 06/08 7) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 10,900 nil 06/08 8) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 06/08 9) MALAVIKA ATL IOP 46,000 nil nil 06/08 10) STX EASTERN JMC CPO/RBD nil 6,000 nil 06/09 11) FOLK BEAUTY S.WORLD LAN nil 10,500 nil 06/09 12) ALLCARGO ARATHI WW MACHINERY nil 946 nil 06/09 13) SISOULE PREM S.WAYS LPG nil 23,000 nil 06/09 14) TALIA HL COAL nil 80,500 nil 06/10 15) CHANG HANG JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 06/10 16) AVOCET HL IOF nil 51,250 nil 06/10 17) CYAN PHEONIX IOS MOP nil 33,000 nil 06/10 18) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 90/187 06/10 19) MAHARSHI PAR ATL CRUDE nil 54,000 nil 06/10 20) CARIBOO ACT IOF nil 43,000 nil 06/11 21) SREE PREM VEENA HL COAL nil 76,000 nil 06/11 22) W.STAR MARCONS COAL nil 88,000 nil 14/06 23) S.E.PALAGICA MARCONS MACHINERY nil 83 (U) nil 15/06 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL