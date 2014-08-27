Aug 27Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MP PANAMAX 4 JMC COAL 21/08 21/08 28/08 nil 5,294 nil 18,017 2) FUJI GAS ATL LPG 19/08 25/08 29/08 nil 6,246 nil 11,878 3) VARADA LALIMA ATL CRUDE 25/08 27/08 28/08 nil TOCOME nil 90,000 4) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES 26/08 26/08 27/08 nil nil 26+68 61 5) JAY BENLINES COAL 25/08 26/08 29/08 nil 4,508 nil 51,828 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil ---- nil 20/08 --- 2) KB - VII GSA SPM.OP nil --- nil 26/08 --- 3) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 14,853 nil 17/08 --- 4) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 546+400 27/08 2) MED PACIFIC IOS CSFO nil 6,000 nil 28/08 3) MIKA MANX KINSHIP/JMC COAL nil 55,000 nil 28/08 4) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 28/08 5) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 28/08 6) DAWN MEERUT SAMSARA HSD nil 11,000 nil 28/08 7) ASAHI PRINCESS ATL CRUDE nil 86,732 nil 29/08 8) SANAR-8 IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 29/08 9) SWARNA MALA SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 29/08 10) ANNAPOORNA SAMSARA LPG nil 5,055 nil 29/08 11) CRESTED EAGLE INFINITY COAL nil 30,000 nil 30/08 12) AL-MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 5,700 nil 30/08 13) ATLANTIC DAWN ATL MACHINERY nil 600 nil 31/08 14) PETREL BULKER SEAWAYS COAL nil 24,900 nil 31/08 15) GAO CHANG III JMB METHANOL nil 2,000 nil 31/08 16) LISSY SCHUTLE MERCHANT BOXES nil nil 200+13 01/09 17) DESH SHAKTHI JMB CRUDE nil 125,998 nil 01/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL