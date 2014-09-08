Sep 08Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SURYA MUKHI SEAWAYS SODA ASH 06/09 06/09 08/09 nil 864 nil 147
2) ARK PIONEER S.MARINE PALM STYRENE 03/09 05/09 08/09 nil TOCOM nil 4,100
3) TILOS ATL LPG 25/08 07/09 11/09 nil 3,622 nil 16,338
4) BHAIRAVI ATL PARAXYLENE 06/09 07/09 08/09 nil 1,536 nil 6,164
5) NINGBO SEA LION HL/MS PETCOKE 07/09 07/09 09/09 nil 29,180 nil 34,352
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SALINA ATL CRUDE nil 152,992 nil 09/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SUPER INFINITY JMB CPO nil 13,800 nil 08/09
2) JAIGARH K-STEAM COAL nil 69,953 nil 08/09
3) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 500/400 09/09
4) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 30/20 09/09
5) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO 615,000 nil nil 09/09
6) LISSY SHULTE MERCHANT BOXES nil nil 100 09/09
7) RATNA SHRUTI IOS VGO nil 40,000 nil 10/09
8) ROYAL CRYSTAL 7 S.MARINE PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 10/09
9) TAIPAN IOS CRUDE nil 125,000 nil 10/09
10) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 10/09
11) BOTTIGLIERI MARCONS COAL nil 77,222 nil 11/09
12) DONG-A-IRIS CB PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 11/09
13) SWARNA PUSHP SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 11/09
14) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 53,872 nil 11/09
15) PEREGRINE HL IOF nil 49,600 nil 12/09
16) LEDA K-STEAM COAL nil 73,888 nil 15/09
17) A.K.GALAXY BENLINE PIPE nil 880 nil 16/09
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL