Sep 08Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SURYA MUKHI SEAWAYS SODA ASH 06/09 06/09 08/09 nil 864 nil 147 2) ARK PIONEER S.MARINE PALM STYRENE 03/09 05/09 08/09 nil TOCOM nil 4,100 3) TILOS ATL LPG 25/08 07/09 11/09 nil 3,622 nil 16,338 4) BHAIRAVI ATL PARAXYLENE 06/09 07/09 08/09 nil 1,536 nil 6,164 5) NINGBO SEA LION HL/MS PETCOKE 07/09 07/09 09/09 nil 29,180 nil 34,352 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SALINA ATL CRUDE nil 152,992 nil 09/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SUPER INFINITY JMB CPO nil 13,800 nil 08/09 2) JAIGARH K-STEAM COAL nil 69,953 nil 08/09 3) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 500/400 09/09 4) OEL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 30/20 09/09 5) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO 615,000 nil nil 09/09 6) LISSY SHULTE MERCHANT BOXES nil nil 100 09/09 7) RATNA SHRUTI IOS VGO nil 40,000 nil 10/09 8) ROYAL CRYSTAL 7 S.MARINE PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 10/09 9) TAIPAN IOS CRUDE nil 125,000 nil 10/09 10) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 10/09 11) BOTTIGLIERI MARCONS COAL nil 77,222 nil 11/09 12) DONG-A-IRIS CB PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 11/09 13) SWARNA PUSHP SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 11/09 14) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 53,872 nil 11/09 15) PEREGRINE HL IOF nil 49,600 nil 12/09 16) LEDA K-STEAM COAL nil 73,888 nil 15/09 17) A.K.GALAXY BENLINE PIPE nil 880 nil 16/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL