Sep 10Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LISSY SHULTE MERCHANT BOXES 09/09 09/09 10/09 nil nil 57 41 2) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES 09/09 09/09 11/09 nil nil 276232+419 3) TILOS ATL LPG 25/08 07/09 11/09 nil 5,465 nil 5,470 4) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO 08/09 09/09 11/09 25,300 nil nil 36,200 5) BHAIRAVI ATL BENZENE 06/09 07/09 10/09 nil TOCOME nil 2,174 6) JAIGARH K-STEAM COAL 08/09 10/09 12/09 nil TOCOME nil 69,953 7) SALINA ATL CRUDE 06/09 08/09 10/09 nil 89,380 nil 992 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SUPER INFINITY JMB CPO nil 13,800 nil 08/09 --- 2) TAIPAN IOS CRUDE nil 125,000 nil 10/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RATNA SHRUTI IOS VGO 40,000 nil nil 10/09 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 10/09 3) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA SKO/HSD 40,000 nil nil 10/09 4) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 1,650 nil 10/09 5) BOTTIGLIERI MARCONS COAL nil 77,222 nil 11/09 6) DONG-A-IRIS CB PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 11/09 7) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 53,872 nil 11/09 8) MOON RAY WSS COAL nil 50,000 nil 11/09 9) SWARNA PUSHP SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 12/09 10) ROYAL CRYSTAL 7 S.MARINE PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 12/09 11) PEREGRINE HL IOF nil 49,600 nil 12/09 12) WARINISART S.WORLD LPG nil 8,000 nil 12/09 13) STOLT ENDURANCE JMB LAN nil 10,400 nil 13/09 14) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 6,000 nil 14/09 15) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 14/09 16) BERLIN EKUATOR ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 15/09 17) J.K.GALAXY BENLINE PIPE nil 880 Pkgs nil 16/09 18) STELLA BILLINDA GAC/INFINITY COAL nil 25,000 nil 22/09 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL