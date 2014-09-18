Sep 18Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) J.K.GALAXY BENLINE PIPE 17/09 17/09 19/09 nil 65 nil 815 2) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 17/09 17/09 18/09 nil 4,338 nil 1,662 3) SWARNA PUSHP SAMSARA HSD/SKO 14/09 17/09 18/09 26,400 nil nil 13,600 4) KAILASH GAS ATL LPG 13/09 15/09 18/09 nil 6,372 nil 2,269 5) DESH SHAKTI JMB CRUDE 18/09 18/09 20/09 nil nil 140,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 15/09 --- 2) BERLIN EKUATOR ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 15/09 --- 3) WARINISART S.WORLD LPG nil 8,000 nil 16/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) GINGA KITE GAC ACRYLATE nil 576 nil 18/09 2) STI HERITAGE ATL HSD nil 60,000 nil 18/09 3) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 18/09 4) HUMANITY ATL CRUDE nil 165,784 nil 19/09 5) SARGAM K-STEAM COAL nil 85,837 nil 20/09 6) ALLCARGO ARATHI nil BUNKERING nil nil nil 20/09 7) SOUTHERN KOLA MERCHANT MONOMER nil 950 nil 21/09 8) ESTEIA ATL LAN 50,000 nil nil 21/09 9) AL MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 21/09 10) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 500+450 22/09 11) HUI ZHI INFINITY UREA nil 60,000 nil 22/09 12) FORNT ARENNE JMB CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 22/09 13) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 8,800 nil 22/09 14) KEI SAMSARA CPO nil 16,000 nil 22/09 15) PEREGRINE HL IOF nil 49,600 nil 23/09 16) STELLA BILLINDA GAC/INFINITY COAL nil 25,000 nil 23/09 17) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 80,000 nil nil 23/09 18) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 305+120 23/09 19) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/09 20) TIGER MANGO HML BOXES nil nil 300+40 25/09 21) NISYROS S.WORLD LPG nil 8,000 nil 26/09 22) CHORUS K-STEAM COAL nil 73,798 nil 27/09 23) ZHE HAI BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 29/09 24) VIJAYA NAGAR K-STEAM COAL nil 73,693 nil 03/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL