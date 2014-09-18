Sep 18Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) J.K.GALAXY BENLINE PIPE 17/09 17/09 19/09 nil 65 nil 815
2) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 17/09 17/09 18/09 nil 4,338 nil 1,662
3) SWARNA PUSHP SAMSARA HSD/SKO 14/09 17/09 18/09 26,400 nil nil 13,600
4) KAILASH GAS ATL LPG 13/09 15/09 18/09 nil 6,372 nil 2,269
5) DESH SHAKTI JMB CRUDE 18/09 18/09 20/09 nil nil 140,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 15/09 ---
2) BERLIN EKUATOR ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 15/09 ---
3) WARINISART S.WORLD LPG nil 8,000 nil 16/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) GINGA KITE GAC ACRYLATE nil 576 nil 18/09
2) STI HERITAGE ATL HSD nil 60,000 nil 18/09
3) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 18/09
4) HUMANITY ATL CRUDE nil 165,784 nil 19/09
5) SARGAM K-STEAM COAL nil 85,837 nil 20/09
6) ALLCARGO ARATHI nil BUNKERING nil nil nil 20/09
7) SOUTHERN KOLA MERCHANT MONOMER nil 950 nil 21/09
8) ESTEIA ATL LAN 50,000 nil nil 21/09
9) AL MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 21/09
10) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 500+450 22/09
11) HUI ZHI INFINITY UREA nil 60,000 nil 22/09
12) FORNT ARENNE JMB CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 22/09
13) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 8,800 nil 22/09
14) KEI SAMSARA CPO nil 16,000 nil 22/09
15) PEREGRINE HL IOF nil 49,600 nil 23/09
16) STELLA BILLINDA GAC/INFINITY COAL nil 25,000 nil 23/09
17) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 80,000 nil nil 23/09
18) OEL KUTCH GSA BOXES nil nil 305+120 23/09
19) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/09
20) TIGER MANGO HML BOXES nil nil 300+40 25/09
21) NISYROS S.WORLD LPG nil 8,000 nil 26/09
22) CHORUS K-STEAM COAL nil 73,798 nil 27/09
23) ZHE HAI BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 29/09
24) VIJAYA NAGAR K-STEAM COAL nil 73,693 nil 03/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL