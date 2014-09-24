Sep 24Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES 24/09 24/09 25/09 nil nil300+400 2) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES 23/09 23/09 25/09 nil nil 295+12228+438 3) DARYA JAAN KIN-SHIP CEMENT 23/09 24/09 25/09 nil nil 5,500 4) SARGAM K-STEAM COAL 20/09 21/09 24/09 nil 28,296 nil 2,057 5) PEREGRINE HL IOF 24/09 24/09 26/09 nil 800 nil 48,800 6) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG 15/09 22/09 26/09 nil 6,290 nil 8,146 7) HUI ZHI INFINITY UREA 23/09 23/09 29/09 nil 6,210 nil 53,790 8) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 22/09 23/09 25/09 nil 42,250 nil 124,750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) STELLA BILLINDA GAC/INFINITY COAL nil 72,350 nil 22/09 --- 2) NISYROS S.WORLD LPG nil 11,200 nil 23/09 --- 3) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 80,000 nil nil 23/09 --- 4) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SSL MUMBAI GSA BOXES nil nil 50+200 25/09 2) SUCCESS ALTAIR SEAPORT CSFO nil 7,000 nil 25/09 3) JO-PINARI S.WORLD ATF 42,000 nil nil 25/09 4) CHORUS K-STEAM COAL nil 73,798 nil 27/09 5) HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 157,974 nil 27/09 6) GAS ELIXIR SAMSARA LPG nil 2,500 nil 27/09 7) ZHE HAI BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 30/09 8) MARTINE HL COAL nil 75,113 nil 30/09 9) KANG YUA BENLINE PETCOKE nil 48,388 nil 01/10 10) KEA MARCONS COAL nil 66,232 nil 01/10 11) VIJAYA NAGAR K-STEAM COAL nil 73,693 nil 03/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL