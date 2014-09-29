Sep 29Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HUI ZHI INFINITY UREA 23/09 23/09 02/10 nil 6,348 nil 19,473 2) TILOS ATL LPG 27/09 28/09 01/10 nil 3,076 nil 13,371 3) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 23/09 26/09 30/09 18,600 nil nil 24,100 4) CHORUS K-STEAM COAL 27/09 28/09 01/10 nil 23,654 nil 50,146 5) HORSE ATL CRUDE 27/09 27/09 29/09 nil 65,029 nil 29,453 6) GAS ELIXIR SAMSARA LPG 29/09 29/09 29/09 nil 1,368 nil 1,132 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB - VII GSA SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 26/09 --- 2) COASTAL TRIUMPH GAC SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 27/09 --- 3) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil n.a. nil 27/09 --- 4) SEA HARVEST ATL METHANOL nil 4,000 nil 28/09 --- 5) COASTAL CHEETHA GAC SPM.OP nil n.a. nil 29/09 --- 6) IBIS BULKER IOS GYPSUM nil 36,765 nil 29/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RED EAGLE SSM MS 63,500 nil nil 29/09 2) DESH SHOBHA JMB CRUDE nil 136,643 nil 29/09 3) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 29/09 4) ZHE HAI BENLINE COAL nil 44,000 nil 30/09 5) MARTINE HL COAL nil 75,113 nil 30/09 6) DESH SHAKTI JMB CRUDE nil 138,000 nil 30/09 7) SC GINGDAO JMB CPO nil 11,819 nil 30/09 8) NAVE CASSIOPEIA IOS HSD nil 60,000 nil 30/09 9) PINYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 10,000 nil 30/09 10) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA IOP 6,000 nil nil 30/09 11) KEA MARCONS COAL nil 66,232 nil 01/10 12) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 7,500 nil 01/10 13) KANG YUANG BENLINE PETCOKE nil 48,388 nil 02/10 14) OSLO TRADER MARCONS MACHINERY nil 6 nil 02/10 15) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 02/10 16) OCEANIC 9 SAMSARA LPG nil 2,500 nil 02/10 17) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 6,000 nil 03/10 18) VIJAYA NAGAR K-STEAM COAL nil 73,693 nil 03/10 19) YASA NESLIHAN JMB COAL nil 71,850 nil 03/10 20) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 400+350 04/10 21) TESSRO ACT IOF nil 30,000 nil 04/10 22) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 04/10 23) KENSEA SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 06/10 24) JOBAAN OLDENDROFF MARCONS COAL nil 15,000 nil 07/10 25) AENEAS MACHADO COAL nil 67,715 nil 08/10 26) X-PRESS MERCHANT BOXES nil nil 300+300 08/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL