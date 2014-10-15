Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) LS AIZENSHTAT BTL BOXES 13/10 14/10 16/10 nil nil 70 50+170
2) GLORY RIVER DIX CEMENT 13/10 13/10 16/10 nil 4,400 nil 3,600
3) PACIFIC LONDON IOS FO 14/10 14/10 17/10 7,460 nil nil 76,540
4) EVRIDIKI IOS LAN 13/10 13/10 16/10 30,385 nil nil 13,920
5) YAMABUKI ATL LPG 07/10 10/10 15/10 nil 4,689 nil 1,780
6) LIBYA ATL CRUDE 14/10 15/10 16/10 nil nil 136,489
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/10 ---
2) EUPEN S.WORLD LPG nil 12,000 nil 11/10 ---
3) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/10 ---
4) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 11,000 nil 13/10 ---
5) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 14/10 ---
6) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA SKO 20,000 nil nil 14/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) DESH SHAKTI JMB CRUDE nil 136,911 nil 15/10
2) HILDA ATL CRUDE nil 150,000 nil 16/10
3) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 16/10
4) ALEXANDROS II ATL CPO nil 15,000 nil 16/10
5) ALAM PISTARI ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 16/10
6) JAG PRAKASH ATL HSD 42,000 nil nil 16/10
7) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 300+300 17/10
8) OEL TRUST GM BOXES nil nil 100+200 18/10
9) KONG QUE ZUO IOS HSD 60,000 nil nil 18/10
10) ROYAL EMARALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 9,000 nil 18/10
11) EVINOS IOS CSFO nil 3,000 nil 19/10
12) ALAM PADU JMB COAL nil 77,875 nil 21/10
13) BRASIL S.W HL COAL nil 14,000 nil 21/10
14) ROYAL ACQUA SAMUDRA CPO nil 8,000 nil 21/10
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL