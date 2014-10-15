Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) LS AIZENSHTAT BTL BOXES 13/10 14/10 16/10 nil nil 70 50+170 2) GLORY RIVER DIX CEMENT 13/10 13/10 16/10 nil 4,400 nil 3,600 3) PACIFIC LONDON IOS FO 14/10 14/10 17/10 7,460 nil nil 76,540 4) EVRIDIKI IOS LAN 13/10 13/10 16/10 30,385 nil nil 13,920 5) YAMABUKI ATL LPG 07/10 10/10 15/10 nil 4,689 nil 1,780 6) LIBYA ATL CRUDE 14/10 15/10 16/10 nil nil 136,489 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/10 --- 2) EUPEN S.WORLD LPG nil 12,000 nil 11/10 --- 3) TILOS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 12/10 --- 4) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 11,000 nil 13/10 --- 5) ASIA EVERGREEN JMB CPO nil 5,000 nil 14/10 --- 6) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA SKO 20,000 nil nil 14/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DESH SHAKTI JMB CRUDE nil 136,911 nil 15/10 2) HILDA ATL CRUDE nil 150,000 nil 16/10 3) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 16/10 4) ALEXANDROS II ATL CPO nil 15,000 nil 16/10 5) ALAM PISTARI ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 16/10 6) JAG PRAKASH ATL HSD 42,000 nil nil 16/10 7) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 300+300 17/10 8) OEL TRUST GM BOXES nil nil 100+200 18/10 9) KONG QUE ZUO IOS HSD 60,000 nil nil 18/10 10) ROYAL EMARALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 9,000 nil 18/10 11) EVINOS IOS CSFO nil 3,000 nil 19/10 12) ALAM PADU JMB COAL nil 77,875 nil 21/10 13) BRASIL S.W HL COAL nil 14,000 nil 21/10 14) ROYAL ACQUA SAMUDRA CPO nil 8,000 nil 21/10 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL