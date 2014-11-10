Nov 10Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES 10/11 10/11 11/11 nil nil 36181+250 2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 06/11 06/11 10/11 nil 1,612 nil 2,000 3) S.C.SHANGHAI JMB CPO 08/11 09/11 11/11 nil 4,500 nil 7,500 4) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG 21/10 06/11 10/11 nil 5,276 nil 1,373 5) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 05/11 09/11 10/11 nil 5,500 nil 685 6) VENUS HERITAGE HL COAL 09/11 09/11 10/11 nil 10,115 nil 10,885 7) DESH SHAKTI JMB CRUDE 05/11 09/11 11/11 nil 41,919 nil 98,081 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) ALI GOTE WSS HSD 60,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 2) NANGA PARBATH SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/11 --- 3) MAHARSHI BHARADWAJGSA LPG nil 29,180 nil 07/11 --- 4) DINO ATL CRUDE nil 147,622 nil 07/11 --- 5) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 09/11 --- 6) LADY MALOU IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 09/11 --- 7) FENG HAI 32 ATL CPO nil 8,000 nil 10/11 --- NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL