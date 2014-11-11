Nov 11Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES 10/11 10/11 11/11 nil nil 174+95 7+155 2) FENG HAI 32 ATL CPO 10/11 11/11 12/11 nil nil 8,000 3) DAWN MANSAROVAR ATL LS/HS 10/11 10/11 12/11 nil 3,156 nil 3,844 4) LADY MALOU IOS CSFO 09/11 10/11 11/11 nil 5,854 nil 1,146 5) MARTINE HL/GAC COAL 11/11 11/11 14/11 nil nil 76,999 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) ALI GOTE WSS HSD 60,000 nil nil 05/11 --- 2) NANGA PARBATH SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 06/11 --- 3) MAHARSHI BHARADWAJGSA LPG nil 29,180 nil 07/11 --- 4) DINO ATL CRUDE nil 147,622 nil 07/11 --- 5) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 09/11 --- 6) DEMETRIOS ATL CRUDE nil 138,865 nil 10/11 --- 7) NISYROS S.WORLD LPG nil 6,000 nil 10/11 --- 8) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,358 nil 11/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) D.L.LAVENDER WW LIMESTONE nil 27,500 nil 11/11 2) SALDANHA HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 70,933 nil 11/11 3) SAMURAI ATL CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 12/11 4) AL-MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 12/11 5) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD/SKO nil 40,000 nil 12/11 6) WELL PROFIT MARCONS COAL nil 77,264 nil 12/11 7) SSL MUMBAI GSA BOXES nil nil 50+100 14/11 8) DERYA ATL CRUDE nil 138,198 nil 14/11 9) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 14/11 10) GAEA JMB CPO nil 7,000 nil 15/11 11) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO nil 63,900 nil 15/11 12) SEA IRIS WLS M.COKE nil 47,547 nil 16/11 13) SUNNY PESCADORES GSA TIMBER nil 16,591 nil 17/11 14) ANNA META SEAWAYS COAL nil 30,000 nil 20/11 15) NANDINI VENTURE JMB COAL nil 81,404 nil 21/11 16) CERA FINA BENLINE UREA nil 60,500 nil 21/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL