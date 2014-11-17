Nov 17Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SUNNY PESCADORES GSA TIMBER 17/11 17/11 21/11 nil nil nil 16,591
2) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG 06/11 15/11 17/11 2,466 nil 6,534
3) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD/SKO 12/11 14/11 17/11 n.a. nil nil n.a.
4) RED EAGLE SSM MS/ATF/FO 15/11 15/11 18/11 19,070 nil nil 36,900
5) MAHARSHI BHARAD GSA LPG 07/11 12/11 17/11 4,840 nil 4,121
6) FENG HAI 36 CB PARAXYLENE 16/11 16/11 18/11 4,900 nil nil 10,100
7) C.IRIS SEASCAPE/WSS M.COKE 16/11 17/11 19/11 nil nil nil 47,547
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DINO ATL CRUDE nil 147,622 nil 07/11 ---
2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 25,358 nil 11/11 ---
3) SAMURAI ATL CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 12/11 ---
4) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA SKO/HSD nil 36,000 nil 14/11 ---
5) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 14/11 ---
6) DERYA ATL CRUDE nil 138,198 nil 15/11 ---
7) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 17/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 97+150 17/11
2) DU JUAN SONG JMB/COSCO MOP nil 26,000 nil 17/11
3) GAS INSPIRATION SAMSARA LPG nil 2,500 nil 18/11
4) BRIGHT OIL LEGEND IOS FO 80,000 nil nil 18/11
5) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 2,900 nil 19/11
6) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 300+300 19/11
7) VINE DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 20/11
8) NANDINI VENTURE JMB COAL nil 81,404 nil 21/11
9) CERA FINA BENLINE UREA nil 60,500 nil 22/11
10) FENG HAI JMB PALM STYREN nil 4,500 nil 22/11
11) STOLT COURAGE JMB BENZENE nil 11,000 nil 22/11
12) SEA YOUNG SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 9,500 nil nil 22/11
13) ANNA META SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,007 nil 24/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL