Nov 21Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessles 41
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DU JUAN SONG JMB/COSCO MOP 17/11 17/11 21/11 nil nil nil
2) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR 21/11 21/11 n.a. nil nil n.a.300+300
3) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER 11/11 21/11 n.a. nil nil nil
4) SUNNY PESCADORES GSA TIMBER 17/11 17/11 22/11 nil 3,472 nil 3,233
5) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO 20/11 21/11 22/11 nil nil nil 2,000
6) BRIGHT OIL LEGEND IOS FO 18/11 18/11 21/11 29,700 nil nil 7,300
7) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 11/11 18/11 23/11 nil 5,214 nil 13,250
8) DERYA ATL CRUDE 15/11 20/11 22/11 nil 48,000 nil 90,198
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 08/11 ---
2) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 09/11 ---
3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/11 ---
4) DINO ATL CRUDE nil 147,622 nil 07/11 ---
5) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 14/11 ---
6) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 17/11 ---
7) PREM MALA ATL HSD 42,000 nil nil 19/11 ---
8) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 19/11 ---
9) ORFEAS ATL LAN 52,000 nil nil 20/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) HOPPER BARGE BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 21/11
2) NADINE VENTURE JMB COAL nil 81,404 nil 21/11
3) FENG HAI 15 JMB PALM STYREN 4,500 nil nil 21/11
4) SEA CRYSTAL SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 22/11
5) CERA FINA BENLINE UREA nil 60,500 nil 22/11
6) DESH SHAKTHI JMB CRUDE nil 136,319 nil 22/11
7) CHALLENGE POINT IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 22/11
8) GLORIOUS IOS HSD nil 60,000 nil 22/11
9) MCP HAMBURG MERCHANT CNTR 300+300 nil nil 22/11
10) SEO YOUNG SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 9,500 nil nil 23/11
11) STOLT COURAGE JMB BENZENE nil 11,000 nil 24/11
12) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL nil ---- nil 24/11
13) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 24/11
14) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 84,000 nil nil 24/11
15) ANNA META SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,007 nil 25/11
16) V.SANDERLING JMB/MERCHANT MOP nil 22,630 nil 25/11
17) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100 25/11
18) CORAL ACE HL COAL nil 20,000 nil 26/11
19) CHEM BULK SAMUDRA PH. ACID nil 14,418 nil 26/11
20) RAINBOW ANGLE BENLINE MACHINERY nil 728\573 nil 27/11
21) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR 50+150 nil nil 27/11
22) BUNGA ANGSANA JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 28/11
23) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 5,000 nil 29/11
24) WARNOW JUPITER MARCONS MACHINERY nil 6 nil 30/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL