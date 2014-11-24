Nov 24Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 23/11 23/11 29/11 nil nil
2) CERA FINA BENLINE UREA 22/11 22/11 30/11 nil 11,342 nil 39,990
3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 19/11 23/11 26/11 nil 3,500 nil 9,000
4) PREM MALA ATL HSD 19/11 23/11 25/11 18,800 nil nil 23,200
5) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 11/11 18/11 24/11 nil 5,020 nil 2,369
6) DESH SHAKTI JMB CRUDE 22/11 24/11 26/11 nil nil nil 136,319
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 08/11 ---
2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/11 ---
3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 23/11 ---
4) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/11 ---
5) DINO ATL CRUDE nil 147,622 nil 07/11 ---
6) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 14/11 ---
7) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 17/11 ---
8) GLORIOUS IOS HSD 60,000 nil nil 22/11 ---
9) CHALLENGE POINT IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 22/11 ---
10) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 24/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SEO YOUNG SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 9,500 nil nil 24/11
2) STOLT COURAGE JMB BENZENE nil 11,000 nil 25/11
3) ANNA META SEAWAYS COAL nil 55,007 nil 25/11
4) V.SANDERLING JMB/MERCHANT MOP nil 22,630 nil 25/11
5) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100 25/11
6) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/11
7) IGLE ANKA ATL LAN nil 20,000 nil 25/11
8) CORAL ACE HL COAL nil 20,000 nil 26/11
9) CHEM BULK BAR SAMUDRA PH. ACID nil 14,418 nil 26/11
10) JBU OPAL ATL LAN nil 10,500 nil 26/11
11) RAINBOW ANGLE BENLINE MACHINERY nil 728\573 nil 27/11
12) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 50+150 27/11
13) BUNGA ANGSANA JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 28/11
14) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 28/11
15) JAMINA ATL CRUDE nil 91,657 nil 28/11
16) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 5,000 nil 29/11
17) WARNOW JUPITER MARCONS MACHINERY nil 6 nil 30/11
18) SIEFONOS-T GAC COAL nil 49,857 nil 30/11
19) KIRAN EURASIA MARCONS COAL nil 70,555 nil 30/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL