Nov 26Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) CERA FINA BENLINE UREA 22/11 22/11 30/11 nil 6,922 nil 25,417
2) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 19/11 23/11 27/11 nil 3,000 nil 2,000
3) V.SANDERLING JMB MOP 25/11 25/11 27/11 nil 9,701 nil 12,929
4) FUJI GAS ATL LPG 12/11 26/11 29/11 nil TOCOM nil 20,000
5) STOLT COURAGE JMB BENZENE 25/11 25/11 27/11 nil 2,005 nil 8,995
6) ANNA META SEAWAYS COAL 25/11 25/11 29/11 nil 13,186 nil 41,821
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DINO ATL CRUDE nil 147,622 nil 07/11 ---
2) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 17/11 ---
3) GLORIOUS IOS HSD 60,000 nil nil 22/11 ---
4) CHALLENGE POINT IOS ATF 42,000 nil nil 22/11 ---
5) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 24/11 ---
6) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 84,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
7) IGLE ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/11 ---
8) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 5,000 nil 25/11 ---
9) CHEMBULK BAR SAMUDRA PH. ACID nil 14,418 nil 26/11 ---
10) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 6,218 nil 26/11 ---
11) JBU OPAL ATL LAN nil 10,500 nil 26/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) CORAL ACE HL COAL nil 20,000 nil 26/11
2) RAINBOW ANGLE BENLINE MACHINERY nil 728 nil 27/11
3) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 50/50 27/11
4) ZHENG RONG MARCONS COAL nil 75,351 nil 27/11
5) BUNGA ANGSANA JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 28/11
6) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 28/11
7) GEMINA ATL CRUDE nil 91,657 nil 28/11
8) PSN PROSPERITY MKS BULD MATR nil 2,800 nil 28/11
9) MCP HAMBURG MERCHANT CNTR nil nil 300/300 29/11
10) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 500/300 29/11
11) SIEFONOS-T GAC COAL nil 49,857 nil 30/11
12) KIRAN EURASIA MARCONS COAL nil 70,555 nil 30/11
13) OCEAN CRESENT MARCONS MACHINERY nil 6 U nil 30/11
14) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 60,446 nil 30/11
15) ROYAL EMARALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 01/12
16) PING AN ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 02/12
17) DONG A ARIS ML CPO nil 7,500 nil 02/12
18) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 132,106 nil 08/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL