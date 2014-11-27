Nov 27Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) CERA FINA BENLINE UREA 22/11 22/11 30/11 nil 6,990 nil 18,487
2) CHEMBULK BARCELONASAMUDRA PH. ACID 26/11 26/11 27/11 nil 5,000 nil 9,418
3) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT 25/11 27/11 28/11 nil nil 5,000
4) V.SANDERLING JMB MOP 25/11 25/11 27/11 nil 8,250 nil 4,679
5) FUJI GAS ATL LPG 25/11 26/11 29/11 nil 4,356 nil 15,644
6) CHALLENGE POINT IOS ATF 22/11 26/11 28/11 16,230 nil nil 25,770
7) JBU OPAL ATL LAN 26/11 26/11 27/11 nil 7,354 nil 8,552
8) STOLT COURAGE JMB BENZENE 25/11 25/11 27/11 nil 7,372 nil 3,623
9) ANNA META SEAWAYS COAL 25/11 25/11 29/11 nil 17,296 nil 23,126
10) CORAL ACE HL COAL 26/11 26/11 27/11 nil 8,004 nil 11,096
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) DINO (14.20) ATL CRUDE nil 147,622 nil 07/11 ---
2) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 17/11 ---
3) GLORIOUS IOS HSD 60,000 nil nil 22/11 ---
4) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 24/11 ---
5) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 84,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
6) IGLE ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/11 ---
7) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 6,218 nil 26/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) RAINBOW ANGLE BENLINE MACHINERY nil 728 nil 27/11
2) SSL MUMBAI GSA BOXES nil nil 50+150 27/11
3) ZHENG RONG MARCONS COAL nil 75,351 nil 27/11
4) BUNGA ANGSANA JMB CPO nil 6,000 nil 28/11
5) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 28/11
6) GEMINA ATL CRUDE nil 91,657 nil 28/11
7) PF PROSPERITY MKS B.Material nil 2,800 nil 28/11
8) MCP HAMBURG MERCHANT BOXES nil nil 300+300 29/11
9) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES nil nil 500+300 29/11
10) KIRAN EURASIA MARCONS COAL nil 70,555 nil 29/11
11) SIEFONOS-T GAC COAL nil 49,857 nil 30/11
12) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 60,446 nil 30/11
13) ROYAL EMARALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 30/11
14) PING AN ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 02/12
15) DONG A ARIS ML CPO nil 7,500 nil 02/12
16) OCEAN CRESENT MARCONS MACHINERY nil 6 nil 06/12
17) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 132,106 nil 08/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL