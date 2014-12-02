Dec 02Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 23/11 23/11 10/12 nil nil 2) PFS PROSPERITY MKS BUNKERING 28/11 12/01 02/12 nil nil nil 3) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE 30/11 12/01 03/12 nil 5,288 nil 55,158 4) JAG LAXMI ATL FO 24/11 28/11 02/12 8,962 nil nil 14,338 5) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG 26/11 30/11 02/12 nil 781 nil 3,208 6) ROYAL EMARALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 12/01 12/01 02/12 nil nil 10,000 7) KIRAN EURSIA BENLINE COAL 30/11 30/11 02/12 nil 25,675 nil 7,390 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/11 --- 2) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 23/11 --- 3) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/11 --- 4) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 01/12 --- 5) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 17/11 --- 6) IGLE ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/11 --- 7) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 28/11 --- 8) STEFANOS-T GAC COAL nil 49,857 nil 01/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SURYA MUKHI JMB TIMBER nil 1,597 nil 02/12 2) KHAN KENDY IOS CSFO nil 3,700 nil 02/12 3) DONG A ARIS ML CPO nil 7,500 nil 03/12 4) PALAWAN STAR IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 03/12 5) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 03/12 6) CSD DHARTI-X ASPINWALL DREDGER nil nil nil 04/12 7) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 03/12 8) PING AN ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 05/12 9) OCEAN CRESENT MARCONS MACHINERY nil 6 nil 08/12 10) OCEAN ROYAL HL IOF nil 52,524 nil 06/12 11) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 64,000 nil nil 07/12 12) SICHEM EAGLE IOS CSFO nil 5,000 nil 07/12 13) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 132,106 nil 09/12 14) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 75+100 09/12 15) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 300+300 12/12 16) WADI FEREN SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 12/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL