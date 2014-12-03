Dec 03Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 20
Total Vessles 35
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 23/11 23/11 10/12 nil nil nil
2) KHAN KENDY IOS CSFO 02/12 02/12 03/12 nil 2,700 nil 1,000
3) DONG A ARIS ML CPO 12/03 03/12 04/12 nil 450 nil 7,050
4) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE 30/11 01/12 03/12 nil 46,050 nil 5,288
5) SANMAR SERENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO 28/11 02/12 04/12 7,805 nil nil 32,195
6) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG 26/11 30/11 03/12 nil 1,651 nil 267
7) STEFANOS-T GAC COAL 01/12 02/12 04/12 nil 12,331 nil 37,526
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/11 ---
2) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 23/11 ---
3) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/11 ---
4) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 01/12 ---
5) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 17/11 ---
6) IGLE ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/11 ---
7) ROYAL EMARALD SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 02/12 ---
8) PFS PROSPERITY MKS BUNKERING nil nil nil 02/12 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) SURYA MUKHI JMB TIMBER nil 1,597 nil 03/12
2) PALAWAN STAR IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 03/12
3) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 03/12
4) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 03/12
5) AMOR MIO-II IOS CRUDE nil 13,700 nil 05/12
6) MALATHI ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 05/12
7) CSD DHARTI-X ASPINWALL DREDGER nil nil nil 06/12
8) OCEAN ROYAL HL IOF nil 52,524 nil 06/12
9) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 64,000 nil nil 07/12
10) SICHEM EAGLE IOS CSFO nil 5,000 nil 07/12
11) PING AN ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 07/12
12) ALMORONA ATL AMONIA 2,350 nil nil 07/12
13) OCEAN CRESENT MARCONS MACHINERY nil 6 nil 08/12
14) MCP HAMBURG MERCHANT CNTR nil nil 200+200 08/12
15) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 132,106 nil 09/12
16) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 75+100 09/12
17) ARDMORE CALYPSO ML CPO nil 16,000 nil 09/12
18) ILLAWARRA HL COAL nil 84,450 nil 10/12
19) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 300+300 12/12
20) WADI FEREN SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 12/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL