Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 23/11 23/11 12/11 nil nil 2) VINE-2 DIX CEMENT 12/03 12/06 12/10 nil 2,872 nil 575 3) PING AN ML CPO 12/07 12/07 12/10 nil 3,700 nil 300 4) RED EAGLE SSM HSD 21/11 21/11 ----- 3,747 nil nil 13,973 5) FENG HAI 33 CB PARAXYLENE 12/07 12/07 12/10 nil nil 10,000 6) WADI FEREN SEAWAYS COAL 12/09 12/10 12/11 nil 3,150 nil 26,850 7) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 12/09 12/09 12/12 nil 72,750 nil 59,356 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/11 --- 2) DREDGER TRID BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 12/01 --- 3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 12/05 --- 4) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 12/08 --- 5) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 25/11 --- 6) PFS PROSPERITY MKS BUNKERING nil nil nil 12/02 --- 7) MEZIRA-A IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 12/07 --- 8) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 5,317 nil 12/08 --- 9) ARDMORE CALYPSO ML CPO nil 16,000 nil 12/09 --- 10) ILLAWARRA FOR HL COAL nil 84,450 nil 12/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 75+100 12/10 2) SILVIA ATL CRUDE nil 147,402 nil 12/10 3) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 300+300 12/12 4) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG nil 3,880 nil 12/12 5) EUPEN SEAWORLD LPG nil 5,250 nil 12/12 6) EAGLE SIBU IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 12/12 7) I.C. DAS II SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 5,000 nil 12/12 8) DREAM STAR JMB COAL nil 74,050 nil 13/12 9) EMA QUERIDA ML CPO nil 9,000 nil 13/12 10) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 7,223 nil 13/12 11) CSD DHARTI-X ASPINWALL DREDGER nil nil nil 15/12 12) SOUTHERN IBS MERCHANT STY. MONOMER nil 1000/400 nil 15/12 13) CHANG HENG INFINITY COAL nil 30,000 nil 16/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL