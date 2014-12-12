Dec 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAMUDRA RAT JMB RESEARCH VSL 11/12 11/12 12/12 nil nil 2) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR 11/12 11/12 12/12 nil nil 48+96 80 3) ARDMORE CALYPSO ML CPO 09/12 11/12 15/12 nil 780 nil 15,220 4) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG 25/11 11/12 15/12 nil 3,891 nil 16,109 5) GAS ESCO SAMSARA LPG 12/12 12/12 13/12 nil nil nil 3,880 6) ILLAWARRA FORTUNE HL COAL 10/12 10/12 12/12 nil 36,600 nil 14,850 7) SILVIA ATL CRUDE 10/12 11/12 13/12 nil 75,000 nil 72,402 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/11 --- 2) DREDGER TRI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 01/12 --- 3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 05/12 --- 4) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 08/12 --- 5) PFS PROSPERITY MKS BUNKERING nil nil nil 02/12 --- 6) MEZIRA-A IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 07/12 --- 7) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 5,317 nil 08/12 --- 8) EAGLE SIBU IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 12/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 300+300 12/12 2) EUPEN SEAWORLD LPG nil 5,250 nil 12/12 3) I.C. DAS II SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 5,000 nil 12/12 4) DREAM STAR JMB COAL nil 74,050 nil 13/12 5) EMA QUERIDA ML CPO nil 9,000 nil 13/12 6) ORIENT PINE SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 7,223 nil 13/12 7) SURYA MUKHI JMB P.COKE 3,000 nil nil 14/12 8) CSD DHARTI-X ASPINWALL DREDGER nil nil nil 15/12 9) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 5,500 nil 15/12 10) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 15/12 11) SOUTHERN IBS MERCHANT STY. MONOMER nil 1000/400 nil 16/12 12) CHANG HENG INFINITY COAL nil 30,000 nil 16/12 13) SINDHU SANKALP PLI RESEARCH nil nil nil 16/12 14) ARGENT BLOOM JMB PH.ACID nil 11,874 nil 16/12 15) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 17/12 16) STARK ATL CRUDE nil 145,204 nil 17/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL