Dec 15Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 11/12 11/12 31/12 nil nil
2) SURYA MUKHI JMB P.COKE 14/12 14/12 15/12 nil nil nil
3) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG 25/11 11/12 15/12 nil 4,211 nil 360
4) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE 14/12 14/12 15/12 nil 29,800 nil 20,200
5) EAGLE SIBU IOS FO 12/12 14/12 17/12 14,300 nil nil 69,700
6) EMA QUERIDA ML CPO 14/12 15/12 16/12 nil nil nil 9,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/11 ---
2) DREDGER TRI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 01/12 ---
3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/12 ---
4) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 08/12 ---
5) PFS PROSPERITY MKS BUNKERING nil nil nil 02/12 ---
6) MEZIRA-A IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 07/12 ---
7) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 5,317 nil 08/12 ---
8) DREAM STAR JMB COAL nil 74,050 nil 13/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) I.C. DAS II SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 5,000 nil 15/12
2) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 5,500 nil 15/12
3) SOUTHERN IBS MERCHANT B.ACRYLATE nil 1000/400 nil 16/12
4) ARGENT BLOOM JMB PH.ACID nil 11,874 nil 16/12
5) CSD DHARTI-X ASPINWALL DREDGER nil nil nil 17/12
6) CHANG HENG INFINITY COAL nil 30,000 nil 17/12
7) SINDHU SANKALP PLI RESEARCH nil nil nil 17/12
8) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 17/12
9) STARK ATL CRUDE nil 145,204 nil 17/12
10) DAWN MEERAT SAMSARA HSD 15,220 nil nil 17/12
11) EURO SPIRIT JMB CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 18/12
12) ESHIPS SAMA ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 18/12
13) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 400+300 19/12
14) HARM TAURUS COAL nil 81,401 nil 23/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL