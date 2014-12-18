Dec 18Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 11/12 11/12 31/12 nil nil nil
2) ANNAPURNA SAMSARA LPG 18/12 18/12 20/12 nil nil nil 13,000
3) MEZIRA-A IOS LAN 07/12 16/12 19/12 6,200 nil nil 17,000
4) DAWN MEERUT SAMSARA HSD 17/12 18/12 19/12 nil nil 15,220
5) KB-III ASP nil 16/12 17/12 ----- nil nil nil
6) CHANG HENG INFINITY COAL 17/12 17/12 18/12 nil 19,680 nil 10,120
7) DREAM STAR JMB COAL 13/12 16/12 18/12 nil 30,000 nil 17,550
8) STARK ATL CRUDE 17/12 17/12 19/12 nil 42,000 nil 103,204
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/11 ---
2) DREDGER TRID BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 01/12 ---
3) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/12 ---
4) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 08/12 ---
5) ESHIPS SAMA ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 17/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) CSD DHARTI-X ASPINWALL DREDGER nil nil nil 18/12
2) ARGENT BLOOM JMB PH.ACID nil 11,874 nil 18/12
3) EURO SPIRIT JMB CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 18/12
4) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 528+350 18/12
5) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 18/12
6) SINOPA ATL CRUDE nil 145,420 nil 19/12
7) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 10,000 nil 19/12
8) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 20/12
9) MAPLE ML CPO nil 18,000 nil 21/12
10) S.C.SHANGHAI GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 21/12
11) GAS INSPIRATION SAMSARA LPG nil 2,500 nil 21/12
12) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 50+100 22/12
13) OEL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 23/12
14) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 23/12
15) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 24,266 nil 23/12
16) HARM TAURUS COAL nil 81,401 nil 24/12
17) ATOUT S.WORLD METCOKE nil 36,320 nil 26/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL