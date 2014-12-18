PRECIOUS-Gold steady on weak dollar, geopolitical worries

April 19 Gold held steady on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar, geopolitical concerns about North Korea and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 90 cents at $1,288.39 per ounce as of 0055 GMT. The metal hit its highest since early November at $1,295.42 on Monday before closing lower, and rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,290.10 * The dollar inde