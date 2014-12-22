Dec 22Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR JMB RESEARCH VSL 11/12 11/12 31/12 nil nil 2) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER 01/12 22/12 23/12 nil nil 3) VINE 2 DIX CEMENT 20/12 20/12 25/12 nil 640 nil 10,060 4) ESHIPS SAMA ATL ATF 17/12 22/12 23/12 nil nil 42,000 5) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 19/12 21/12 23/12 13,900 nil nil 16,100 6) KB-III/ ASP nil 16/12 17/12 22/12 nil nil nil 7) EURO SPIRIT JMB CRUDE 18/12 22/12 24/12 nil nil nil 135,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) DREDGER TRI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 01/12 --- 2) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/12 --- 3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 08/12 --- 4) MAPLE ML CPO nil 18,000 nil 20/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 22/12 2) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 150+70 23/12 3) SSL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 23/12 4) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 24,266 nil 23/12 5) S.C.STELTH JMB CPO nil 15,000 nil 23/12 6) HARM TAURUS COAL nil 81,401 nil 23/12 7) LPG/C DICKLE ATL LPG nil 2,200 nil 23/12 8) S.C.SHANGHAI GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 24/12 9) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 24/12 10) BBC NILE MARCONS MACHINERY nil 212 nil 24/12 11) GAEA CB PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 24/12 12) VOGE RENATE ML GRANITE 4,000 nil nil 24/12 13) EVERRICH-I SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 26/12 14) EMA QUERIDA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 26/12 15) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 26/12 16) MELAI VI ML CSFO nil 2,500 nil 26/12 17) ATOUT S.WORLD METCOKE nil 36,320 nil 27/12 18) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 300+300 28/12 19) UNITED WORLD JMB COAL nil 75,840 nil 30/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL