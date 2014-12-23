Dec 23Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAMUDRA RATNAKAR nil nil 11/12 11/12 31/12 nil nil 2) BHAGVATI PREM nil nil 01/12 22/12 23/12 nil nil 3) SSL MUMBAI nil nil 23/12 23/12 23/12 nil nil 150+70 4) VINE 2 nil nil 20/12 20/12 25/12 nil 2,360 nil 7,700 5) HOPPER BARGE nil nil 21/12 21/12 ----- nil nil nil 6) DREDGER TRI nil nil 01/12 22/12 23/12 nil nil 7) ESHIPS SAMA nil nil 17/12 22/12 23/12 nil 24,170 nil 17,830 8) EURO SPIRIT nil nil 18/12 22/12 24/12 nil 81,427 nil 53,573 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 13/12 --- 2) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 08/12 --- 3) MAPLE ML CPO nil 18,000 nil 20/12 --- 4) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 23/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SSL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 23/12 2) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 24,266 nil 23/12 3) S.C.STELTH JMB CPO nil 15,000 nil 23/12 4) IGLC DICKLE ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 23/12 5) S.C.SHANGHAI GAC BENZENE nil 6,000 nil 24/12 6) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 135,000 nil 24/12 7) BBC NILE MARCONS MACHINERY nil 212 nil 24/12 8) GAEA CB PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 24/12 9) MELAI VI ML CSFO nil 2,500 nil 24/12 10) HARM (UPCL) TAURUS COAL nil 81,401 nil 25/12 11) EVERRICH-I SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 25/12 12) EMA QUERIDA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 10,000 nil nil 25/12 13) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 26/12 14) ATOUT S.WORLD METCOKE nil 36,320 nil 26/12 15) VOGE RENATE ML GRANITE 4,000 nil nil 27/12 16) ORIENT PINE ATL PALM STYRENE nil 4,500 nil 27/12 17) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 300+300 28/12 18) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 60,000 nil 28/12 19) UNITED WORLD JMB COAL nil 75,840 nil 30/12 20) AL-MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 2,850 nil 31/12 21) TARA / DARTHI ASP GRANITE 3,000 nil nil 31/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL