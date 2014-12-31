- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER GOMAN BTL BOXES 30/12 30/12 01/01 nil nil 436+120 46+180
2) IGLC DICKLE ATL LPG 24/12 29/12 02/01 nil 3,739 nil 12,525
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MORNING SWAN IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 25/12 ---
2) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 84,000 nil nil 26/12 ---
3) JAG VIDHI JMB LPG nil 9,804 nil 30/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) E.R.BREST MARCONS COAL nil 56,010 nil 31/12
2) UNITED WORLD JMB COAL nil 75,840 nil 31/12
3) DUSHITA NAREE JMB SULPHER 16,500 nil nil 31/12
4) TARA / DARTHI ASP GRANITE 3,000 nil nil 01/01
5) VINE - 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 01/01
6) ALL CARGO LAXMI GSA PETCOKE nil 6,100 nil 01/01
7) AL-MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 2,850 nil 02/01
8) SABRI MALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 19,000 nil 03/01
9) SANTA MARTA ACT IOF nil 48,000 nil 03/01
10) SANMAR PHEONIX MACHADO COAL nil 15,400 nil 04/01
11) MAERSK DERING IOS CSFO nil 1,800 nil 04/01
12) BULK INDONESIA HL COAL nil 89,496 nil 05/01
13) BAHRI WAFI SEAWAYS COAL nil 75,396 nil 06/01
14) TERESA JILIN JMB COAL nil 75,316 nil 07/01
15) BULK MALAYSIA HL COAL nil 89,612 nil 11/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL