Jan 01Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DESH GAURAV IOS FO 26/12 31/12 03/01 17,180 nil nil 66,820
2) JAG VIDHI JMB LPG 30/12 31/12 02/01 nil 2,741 nil 7,063
3) E.R.BREST MARCONS COAL 31/12 31/12 03/01 nil 12,456 nil 43,554
4) UNITED WORLD JMB COAL 31/12 31/12 03/01 nil 23,000 nil 52,840
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 28/12 ---
2) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 ---
3) DREDGER TRID BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 ---
4) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 31/12 ---
5) MORNING SWAN IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 25/12 ---
6) IGLC DICKLE ATL LPG nil 11,080 nil 31/12 ---
7) DUSHITA NAREE JMB SULPHER 16,500 nil nil 31/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TARA / DARTHI ASP GRANITE 3,000 nil nil 01/01
2) VINE - 2 DIX CEMENT nil 12,500 nil 01/01
3) ALL CARGO LAXMI GSA PETCOKE nil 6,100 nil 01/01
4) AL-MARONA ATL AMMONIA nil 2,850 nil 02/01
5) PRF MAIMI IOS METHANOL nil 3,000 nil 02/01
6) SABRI MALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 19,000 nil 03/01
7) SANTA MARTA ACT IOF nil 48,000 nil 03/01
8) SANMAR PHEONIX MACHADO COAL nil 15,400 nil 04/01
9) MAERSK DERING IOS CSFO nil 1,800 nil 04/01
10) TIRUMALA GAS S.WORLD LPG nil 5,250 nil 04/01
11) SALINI ATL CRUDE nil 152,000 nil 04/01
12) LIBYA ATL CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 05/01
13) BAHRI WAFI SEAWAYS/HL COAL nil 75,396 nil 06/01
14) B.W.MIA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 06/01
15) POLA ATL CRUDE nil 132,000 nil 06/01
16) TERESA JILIN JMB COAL nil 75,316 nil 07/01
17) BULK MALAYSIA HL COAL nil 89,612 nil 11/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL