Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Jan 05Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DUSHITA NAREE JMB SULPHER 31/12 02/01 06/01 2,584 nil nil 5,688 2) VINE - 2 DIX CEMENT 01/01 01/01 05/01 nil 2,460 nil 4,290 3) SANTA MARTA ACT IOF 03/01 03/01 06/01 nil 22,360 nil 13,710 4) IGLC DICKLE ATL LPG 31/12 04/01 06/01 nil 4,114 nil 6,966 5) MORNING SWAN IOS LAN 25/12 04/01 06/01 12,279 nil nil 42,721 6) TIRUMALA GAS S.WORLD LPG 05/01 05/01 06/01 nil nil 5,250 7) SANMAR PHEONIX MACHADO COAL 04/01 04/01 06/01 nil 3,300 nil 12,100 8) SALINA ATL CRUDE 04/01 04/01 06/01 nil 53,500 nil 98,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 2) DREDGER TRI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 31/12 --- 4) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 --- 5) SABARI MALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) LIBYA ATL CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 05/01 2) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 05/01 3) MAERSK BERING IOS CSFO nil 1,800 nil 06/01 4) BAHRI WAFI SEAWAYS/HL COAL nil 75,396 nil 06/01 5) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 70+70 06/01 6) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 06/01 7) TUG SUPPORT ASP GRANITE 3,000 nil nil 06/01 8) POLA ATL CRUDE nil 132,000 nil 07/01 9) B.W.MIA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 07/01 10) TERESA JILIN JMB COAL nil 75,316 nil 07/01 11) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/01 12) SANA ATL CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 07/01 13) SANMAR SARENADE SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 07/01 14) LIME GALAXY GAC BUTYL ACRY nil 500 nil 08/01 15) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 400+400 09/01 16) BULK MALAYSIA HL COAL nil 89,612 nil 11/01 17) JIN NEI JMB COAL nil 82,425 nil 14/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12