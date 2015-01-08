Jan 08Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SWARNA PUSHP nil HSD/SKO 06/01 07/01 08/01 13,250 nil nil 725 2) B.W.MIA nil PARAXYLENE 06/01 07/01 08/01 nil 8,670 nil 1,330 3) BAHRI WAFI nil COAL 06/01 06/01 09/01 nil 31,526 nil 22,156 4) THERESA JILIN nil COAL 07/01 07/01 09/01 nil 29,400 nil 45,916 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 2) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 31/12 --- 4) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 --- 5) SABARI MALA SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 03/01 --- 6) SANA ATL CRUDE nil 145,000 nil 07/01 --- 7) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 06/01 --- 8) POLA ATL CRUDE nil 132,000 nil 07/01 --- 9) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) LIME GALAXY GAC BUTYL ACRY nil 500 nil 08/01 2) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 51,000 nil 08/01 3) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil 400+400 nil 09/01 4) BOONYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 10,000 nil 10/01 5) HANSA PREM SAMSAA FO nil 5,000 nil 10/01 6) HAI TUN 240 IOS LAN nil 55,000 nil 10/01 7) FENG HAI 36 ML CPO nil 18,000 nil 12/01 8) BOCHEM MUMBAI SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 8,614 nil 13/01 9) JIN MIE JMB PH.ACID nil 82,425 nil 14/01 10) ROY MAERSK SSM FO 27,500 nil nil 14/01 11) MID NUTURE SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 10,954 nil 15/01 12) BLUE CRYSTAL GAC CSFO nil 5,000 nil 17/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL