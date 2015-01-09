Jan 09Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SABARIMALA GAS nil LPG 03/01 08/01 12/01 nil 1,545 nil 18,455
2) THERESA JILIN nil COAL 07/01 07/01 09/01 nil 30,100 nil 15,816
3) SANA nil CRUDE 07/01 08/01 10/01 nil 56,000 nil 89,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 ---
2) DREDGER TRID BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 ---
3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 31/12 ---
4) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 ---
5) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 06/01 ---
6) POLA ATL CRUDE nil 132,000 nil 07/01 ---
7) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/01 ---
8) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 51,000 nil 08/01 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 400+400 09/01
2) BOONYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 10,000 nil 10/01
3) HANSA PREM SAMSAA FO nil 5,000 nil 10/01
4) HAI TUN 204 IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 10/01
5) FENG HAI 36 ML CPO nil 18,000 nil 12/01
6) CPO JAPAN ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 12/01
7) BOCHEM MUMBAI SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 8,614 nil 13/01
8) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100 13/01
9) BAULA SSM MACHINERY nil 57 nil 13/01
10) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/01
11) SFC HAMBUR MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 13/01
12) JIN MIE JMB COAL nil 82,425 nil 14/01
13) ROY MAERSK SSM FO 27,500 nil nil 14/01
14) SABITI ATL CRUDE nil 147,122 nil 14/01
15) MID NUTURE SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 10,954 nil 15/01
16) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 70+80 15/01
17) BLUE CRYSTAL GAC CSFO nil 5,000 nil 17/01
18) DOUBLE MARACH HL COAL nil 88,005 nil 17/01
19) BBC EMERALD MARCONS MACHINERY nil 107 nil 18/01
20) JUBILION SUCCESS HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 18/01
21) INDIAN SOLIDARITY HL COAL nil 73,134 nil 19/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL