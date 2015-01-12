Jan 12Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR 09/01 09/01 12/01 nil nil 85+250 3+124 2) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE 08/01 12/01 13/01 nil nil nil 51,000 3) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO 11/01 11/01 12/01 nil 622 nil 4,378 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 2) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 31/12 --- 4) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 --- 5) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 06/01 --- 6) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG nil 20,000 nil 07/01 --- 7) HAI TUN ZUO IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 10/01 --- 8) CPO JAPAN ATL ATF 42,000 nil nil 12/01 --- 9) FENG HAI 36 ML CPO nil 18,000 nil 12/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100 12/01 2) PAULA SSM MACHINERY nil 57/717 nil 13/01 3) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/01 4) SFC HAMBUR MARCONS COAL nil 20,000 nil 13/01 5) ERIKA SCHEULTE SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 5,000 nil 13/01 6) YASA EMIRHAN SEAWAYS COAL nil 25,000 nil 13/01 7) BOCHEM MUMBAI SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 8,614 nil 14/01 8) JIN MIE JMB COAL nil 82,425 nil 14/01 9) ROY MAERSK SSM FO 27,500 nil nil 14/01 10) SABITI ATL CRUDE nil 147,122 nil 14/01 11) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 70+80 15/01 12) MID NUTURE SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 10,954 nil 16/01 13) AMAZING MARCONS GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 16/01 14) BLUE CRYSTAL GAC CSFO nil 5,000 nil 17/01 15) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL nil 88,005 nil 17/01 16) JUBILANT SUCCESS HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 18/01 17) INDIAN SOLIDARITY HL COAL nil 73,134 nil 18/01 18) WESTERN MAPLE IOS/MARCONS MOP nil 10,000 nil 18/01 19) BORN ATLANTICA SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,800 nil 18/01 20) STAR CHRISTIANNA HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 69,568 nil 19/01 21) BBC EMERALD MARCONS MACHINERY nil 107 nil 20/01 22) STAR VANESSA IOS UREA nil 60,000 nil 20/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL