Jan 14Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) PAULA SSM MACHINERY 13/01 13/01 14/01 nil 34 nil 33 2) FENG HAI 36 ML CPO 12/01 14/01 16/01 nil nil 18,000 3) M.MAHATREYA GSA LPG 07/01 12/01 16/01 nil 3,905 nil 14,086 4) SUVARNA SWAR SAMSARA HSD 13/01 13/01 14/01 nil 4,400 nil 10,600 5) CPO JAPAN ATL ATF 12/01 13/01 14/01 27,997 nil nil 14,003 6) ERIKA SCHEULTE SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE 13/01 13/01 14/01 nil nil nil 5,000 7) JIN MIE JMB COAL 14/01 14/01 17/01 nil nil nil 82,425 8) SABITI ATL CRUDE 14/01 14/01 16/01 nil nil nil 147,122 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BHAGVATI PREM BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 2) DREDGER TRIDEVI BENLINE DREDGER nil nil nil 23/12 --- 3) COASTAL CHEETAH GAC SPM.OP nil nil nil 31/12 --- 4) KB-VII GSA SPM.OP nil nil nil 04/01 --- 5) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 5,000 nil 06/01 --- 6) HAI TUN ZUO IOS LAN 55,000 nil nil 10/01 --- 7) BERLIN EQUATOR ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 13/01 --- 8) YASA EMIRHAN SEAWAYS COAL nil 54,999 nil 13/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) BOCHEM MUMBAI SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 8,614 nil 14/01 2) ROY MAERSK SSM FO 27,500 nil nil 15/01 3) SSL MUMBAI GSA CNTR nil nil 70+80 15/01 4) MID NUTURE SAMUDRA PH.ACID nil 10,954 nil 16/01 5) DARYA JAAN KINSHIP CEMENT nil 3,400 nil 16/01 6) BLUE CRYSTAL GAC CSFO nil 5,000 nil 18/01 7) DOUBLE MIRACLE HL COAL nil 88,005 nil 18/01 8) JUBILANT SUCCESS HL COAL nil 21,000 nil 18/01 9) INDIAN SOLIDARITY HL COAL 27,500 73,134 nil 18/01 10) WESTERN MAPLE IOS MOP nil 10,000 nil 18/01 11) BON ATLANTICA SAMUDRA METHANOL nil 3,800 nil 18/01 12) M.PARASHURAM JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 18/01 13) AMAZING MARCONS GYPSUM nil 55,000 nil 19/01 14) STAR CHRISTIANNA HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 69,568 nil 19/01 15) MALDIVES PRIDE JMC MACHINERY nil 48 nil 19/01 16) GI DONG ACT MACHINERY nil 342/1281 nil 19/01 17) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 600+400 19/01 18) BBC EMERALD MARCONS MACHINERY nil 107 nil 20/01 19) STAR VANESSA IOS UREA nil 60,000 nil 20/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL