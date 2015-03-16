Mar 16Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 18/03 nil nil 3,000
2) JO REDWOOD ATL HSD 07/03 15/03 17/03 18,671 nil nil 47,329
3) CMB BIWA MARCONS COAL 16/03 16/03 17/03 nil nil 17,547
4) KYZIKOS TAURAS COAL 16/03 16/03 18/03 nil nil 77,001
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII SPM OP. GSA nil . nil 22/02 ---
2) IGLC DICLE LPG ATL nil 20,000 nil 22/02 ---
3) STI VIRTUS ATF S.WORLD 40,000 nil nil 09/03 ---
4) C.S.CRANE RBDPO DBK nil 3,000 nil 12/03 ---
5) SONGA EAGLE CPO ML nil 13,000 nil 12/03 ---
6) FENG HAI 36 CPO JMB nil 16,500 nil 15/03 ---
7) M.SHUBHATREYA LPG GSA nil 21,500 nil 15/03 ---
8) CHEM VEGO BENZENE SAMUDRA nil 3,000 nil 15/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) NAVIOUS SUN HL/JMC PETCOKE nil 40,597 nil 16/03
2) SSL KOCHI GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 17/03
3) OUT RIVAILING JMB SULPHUR 10,000 nil nil 17/03
4) ORIENT STAR IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 18/03
5) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 19/03
6) NORTH CONTENDER SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 15,000 nil 19/03
7) D.R.OMA MARCONS MOP/SOP nil 42,500 nil 20/03
8) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 14,000 nil 20/03
9) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 20/03
10) KOTA NALURI S.WAYS CNTR nil nil 450+50 21/03
11) HUA-AN-CHANG BENLINE MOP nil 9,000 nil 22/03
12) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 500+400 23/03
13) FLORINDA HL PETCOKE nil 13,727 nil 25/03
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL