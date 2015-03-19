Mar 19Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 20/03 nil nil 3,000 2) POLARIS ML CSFO 18/03 18/03 19/03 nil 1,800 nil 200 3) OUT RIVAILING JMB SULPHUR 18/03 18/03 21/03 nil nil 10,000 4) IGLC DICLE ATL LPG 22/03 16/03 20/03 nil 4,976 nil 9,120 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil nil nil 19/03 --- 2) FENG HAI 36 JMB CPO nil 16,500 nil 15/03 --- 3) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG nil 21,500 nil 15/03 --- 4) ORIENT STAR IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 17/03 --- 5) LADY SINA SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 10,000 nil 18/03 --- 6) DAWN MANASAROVAR ATL HFHS nil 6,000 nil 19/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SABARIMALA GAS SAMSARA LPG nil 20,000 nil 19/03 2) SANGEET K-STEAM COAL nil 14,000 nil 19/03 3) APINYA NAREE DIX CEMENT nil 10,000 nil 20/03 4) GAS HUSKY SAMSARA LPG nil 3,800 nil 20/03 5) LAMER ATL CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 20/03 6) GEMA IOS NAPHTHA nil 10,401 nil 20/03 7) C.FRIEND ADMIRAL BAUXITE 40,500 nil nil 20/03 8) NORTH CONTENDER SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 15,000 nil 21/03 9) D.R.OMA MARCONS MOP/SOP nil 42,500 nil 21/03 10) INCE KASTAMONU MARCONS COAL nil 54,805 nil 21/03 11) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA SKO 10,000 nil nil 21/03 12) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 22/03 13) KOTA NALURI S.WAYS CNTR nil nil 450+50 22/03 14) HUA-AN-CHANG BENLINE MOP nil 9,000 nil 23/03 15) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 23/03 16) EURO HOPE JMB CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 23/03 17) NANGA PARBAT SAMSARA LPG nil 13,000 nil 24/03 18) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 24/03 19) FLORINDA HL PETCOKE nil 13,727 nil 25/03 20) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 5,000 nil 25/03 21) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 500+400 26/03 22) JAG ADITI WSS COAL nil 25,243 nil 27/03 24) TUERKIS JMB COAL nil 81,926 nil 30/03 24) ERVIKEN JMB CRUDE nil 124,370 nil 31/03 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL