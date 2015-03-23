Mar 23Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 25/03 nil nil 3,000
2) KOTA NALURI S.WAYS CNTR 23/03 23/03 24/03 nil nil nil575+500
3) T.R.OMAHA MARCONS MOP/SOP 21/03 21/03 25/03 nil 11,650 nil 16,090
4) HUA-AN-CHENG BENLINE MOP 23/03 23/03 24/03 nil nil 9,000
5) C.FRIEND ADMIRAL BAUXITE 20/03 20/03 23/03 18,754 nil nil 3,222
6) HISTRIA PRINCE ATL VGO 23/03 23/03 25/03 nil 405 nil 39,595
7) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/03 22/03 26/03 nil 1,682 nil 19,818
8) INCE KASTAMONU MARCONS COAL 21/03 21/03 24/03 nil 16,542 nil 27,319
9) EURO HOPE JMB CRUDE 23/03 23/03 25/03 nil nil 130,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 20/03 ---
2) ORIENT STAR IOS ATF 40,000 nil nil 17/03 ---
3) DAWN MANASA ATL HFHS nil 6,000 nil 19/03 ---
4) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/03 ---
5) HARSHA PREM SAMSARA SKO 10,000 nil nil 22/03 ---
6) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 23/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD 40,000 nil nil 24/03
2) NORTH CONTENDER SAMUDRA PARAXYLENE nil 15,000 nil 24/03
3) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE nil 130,000 nil 24/03
4) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 24/03
5) GLENDA MIREDITH IOS LAN nil 10,000 nil 24/03
6) FLORINDA HL PETCOKE nil 13,727 nil 25/03
7) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 5,000 nil 25/03
8) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 25/03
9) WELBECK SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE nil 5,000 nil 25/03
10) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 500+400 26/03
11) TORM ANABEL ATL ATF/MS/HSD 40,000 nil nil 26/03
12) SEFIRAS ATL FO 40,000 nil nil 26/03
13) JAG ADITI WSS COAL nil 75,243 nil 28/03
14) THERESA DUMAI ML CPO nil 6,000 nil 28/03
15) CONTI SELENIT TAURUS COAL nil 71,119 nil 29/03
16) JAG LATEEF WSS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 29/03
17) TUERKIS JMB COAL nil 81,926 nil 30/03
18) ERVIKEN JMB CRUDE nil 124,370 nil 31/03
19) WINNER DBK CPO nil 8,000 nil 02/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL