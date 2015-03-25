Mar 25Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 ---- nil nil 3,000
2) KOTA NALURI S.WAYS CNTR 23/03 23/03 25/03 nil nil 74+273 62
3) WELBECK SAMUDRA PALM STYRENE 25/03 25/03 26/03 nil nil 5,000
4) ORIENT STAR IOS ATF 17/03 24/03 26/03 19,100 nil nil 29,900
5) HISTRIA PRINCE ATL VGO 23/03 23/03 24/03 nil 15,634 nil 3,540
6) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/03 22/03 25/03 nil 4,825 nil 9,836
7) GLENDA MIREDITH IOS LAN 24/03 24/03 26/03 nil nil 10,000
8) INCE KASTAMONU MARCONS COAL 21/03 21/03 26/03 nil 3,734 nil 14,575
9) FRONT ARDENNE JMB CRUDE 24/03 25/03 26/03 nil nil 130,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) KB-VII GSA SPM OP. nil n.a. nil 20/03 ---
2) DAWN MANASA ATL HFHS nil 6,000 nil 19/03 ---
3) FUJI GAS ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 22/03 ---
4) IGLC ANKA ATL LPG nil 8,000 nil 23/03 ---
5) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 40,000 nil nil 25/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR nil nil 100+100 25/03
2) DAWN MATHURA SAMSARA HSD/SKO 40,000 nil nil 26/03
3) FLORINDA HL PETCOKE nil 13,727 nil 26/03
4) TIGER GOMAN BTL CNTR nil nil 545+450 26/03
5) TORM ANABEL ATL ATF 40,000 nil nil 26/03
6) HANSA PREM SAMSARA FO nil 5,000 nil 27/03
7) SEFIRAS ATL FO 40,000 nil nil 27/03
8) SWARNA SINDHU JMB CRUDE nil 59,422 nil 27/03
9) JAG ADITI WSS COAL nil 75,243 nil 28/03
10) THERESA DUMAI ML CPO nil 6,000 nil 28/03
11) JAG LATEEF WSS CRUDE nil 140,000 nil 30/03
12) TUERKIS JMB COAL nil 81,926 nil 30/03
13) CONTI SELENIT TAURUS/GAC COAL nil 71,119 nil 31/03
14) ERVIKEN JMB CRUDE nil 124,370 nil 31/03
15) WINNER DBK CPO nil 8,000 nil 02/04
16) STELLA DAWN S.WAYS COAL nil 79,943 nil 02/04
17) PRABHU MOHINI TAURUS COAL nil 75,072 nil 03/04
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL