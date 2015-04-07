Apr 07Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BARGE DHARTHI ASP GRANITE 03/03 03/03 08/04 100 nil nil 2,900 2) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA 14/02 05/04 08/04 nil 11,431 20,650 3) ENGIADINA WW/WSS BENTONITE 14/02 05/04 08/04 nil 10,184 nil 10,570 4) JAG PRABHA ATL MS 06/04 06/04 07/04 nil 3,600 nil 1,400 5) EVERRICH-8 ATL LPG 04/04 06/04 09/04 nil 2,187 nil 12,813 6) NEELAMBARI GAC BENZENE 06/04 06/04 07/04 nil 3,384 nil 2,616 7) SSL KUTCH GSA CNTR 07/04 07/04 07/04 nil TOCOM 100/100 8) CELERINA TAURUS/JMC COAL 05/04 07/04 09/04 nil TOCOM nil 71,746 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) BALTIC GAS SEAWORLD LPG nil 12,100 nil 05/04 --- 2) DESH PREM ATL FO 80,000 nil nil 06/04 --- 3) OCEANIC CRIMSON JMB/WSS PO/RBD nil 7,500 nil 07/04 --- 4) CHAMPION TRADER IOS CSFO nil 7,000 nil 07/04 --- 5) MID OSPREY SAMUDRA STY.MON nil 951 nil 07/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) WARINSART --- LPG nil 6,100 nil 07/04 2) ATHENS 88 --- FO nil 8,900 nil 07/04 3) VOGE FIESTA --- GRANITE nil 2,500 nil 08/04 4) HAPPY BUCCANEER --- MACHINERY nil 2,095 nil 08/04 5) MEI LIN WAN --- LAN 50,000 nil nil 08/04 6) IVY GALAXY --- BUTYL nil 750 nil 09/04 7) HUMANITY --- CRUDE nil 284,000 nil 10/04 8) RED WING --- COAL nil 27,800 nil 10/04 9) TIGER GOMAN --- CNTR nil nil 400/400 11/04 10) BARASKEVI --- METCOKE nil 49,500 nil 15/04 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL