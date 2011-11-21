Nov 21 - Port conditions of Mangalore as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 11
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) NIRMAL GAUTHA GAC UREA 13/11 17/11 25/11 nil 2,725 nil 24,195
2) MELODY JMB MOP 14/11 17/11 21/11 nil 6,638 nil 4,140
3) MYKINES (MLI) ML CPO 20/11 21/11 22/11 nil 200 nil 8,800
4) FATAHUR RAH WW TIMBER 31/10 11/11 22/11 nil 759(U) nil1488(U)
5) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG 18/11 18/11 22/11 nil 6,409 nil 4,842
6) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG 16/11 20/11 21/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.
7) WADI ALYARMO MARCONS IOF 18/11 18/11 22/11 nil 17,036 nil 15,703
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MAERSK CLAUDIA GAC NAPHTHA nil 35,000 nil 17/11 ---
2) RAHMEH 1 IOS MAIZE nil 5,000 nil 18/11 ---
3) BEST GRACE MARCONS S.COAL nil 22,931 nil 19/11 ---
4) OMVATI PREM SEAWAYS CRUDE nil 87,000 nil 20/11 ---
5) M.KRSHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 20/11 ---
6) HIGH BEAM ATL LAN nil 15,000 nil 20/11 ---
7) ARABIAN ORCH GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 20/11 ---
8) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 20/11 ---
9) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE nil 12,000 nil 21/11 ---
10) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 21/11 ---
11) DORIS JMB CPO nil 17,000 nil 21/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 21/11
2) LUZON SPIRIT GAC FO nil 84,000 nil 21/11
3) AL MARONA GAC L.AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 22/11
4) ROYAL EMARALD DBK RBDPO nil 6,500 nil 22/11
5) SABRINA I ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 22/11
6) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD nil 20,000 nil 22/11
7) ARANDA COLOS WW COAL nil 55,000 nil 23/11
8) GOLDEN EMINEN JMB COAL nil 65,000 nil 24/11
9) DONG-A TYCHE ACT M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 24/11
10) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 25/11
11) HEILAN JOURNEY WW COAL nil 55,197 nil 25/11
12) DAWAI DIX TIMBER nil 4,345 nil 25/11
13) R.M.POWER JMB UREA nil 30,000 nil 26/11
14) ALPINE ETERNITY SSM MS/ATF/HSD nil 32,000 nil 27/11
15) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 45,000 nil 28/11
16) PANDHERA CB MACHINERY nil 43(u) nil 28/11
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL