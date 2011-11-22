- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NIRMAL GAUTHA GAC UREA 13/11 17/11 26/11 nil 3,749 nil 20,446 2) RAHMEH 1 IOS MAIZE 18/11 22/11 25/11 nil TOCOM nil 5,000 3) FATAHUR RAHM WW TIMBER 31/10 11/11 23/11 nil 828(U) nil 660(U) 4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 21/11 22/11 24/11 nil TOCOM nil 13,000 5) MAERSK CLAUDIA GAC NAPHTHA 17/11 21/11 22/11 nil 17,400 nil 17,600 6) OMVATI PREM SEAWAYS CRUDE 20/11 21/11 23/11 nil 19,700 nil 67,300 7) HIGH BEAM ATL LAN 20/11 21/11 22/11 nil 10,700 nil 4,300 8) BEST GRACE MARCONS S.COAL 19/11 22/11 23/11 nil TOCOM nil 22,931 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.KRSHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 20/11 --- 2) ARABIAN ORC GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 20/11 --- 3) OMERA QUEE ATL CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 20/11 --- 4) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE nil 12,000 nil 21/11 --- 5) DORIS (MLI) 8.60 JMB CPO nil 17,000 nil 21/11 --- 6) LUZON SPIRIT GAC FO 84,000 nil nil 21/11 --- 7) SABRINA I ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 22/11 --- 8) ROYAL EMAR DBK RBDPO nil 6,500 nil 22/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 22/11 2) AL MARONA GAC L.AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 22/11 3) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 20,000 nil nil 22/11 4) ARANDA COLO WW COAL nil 55,000 nil 23/11 5) DONG-A TYCHE ACT M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 23/11 6) ORCHID ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 23/11 7) DAWEI DIX TIMBER nil 4,345 nil 24/11 8) GOLDEN EMINE JMB COAL nil 65,000 nil 25/11 9) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 25/11 10) HEILAN JOUR WW COAL nil 55,197 nil 25/11 11) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 25/11 12) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 269/300 26/11 13) ALPINE ETERNITY SSM MS/ATF/HSD nil 32,000 nil 27/11 14) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 45,000 nil 28/11 15) PANTHERA CB MACHINERY nil 46 (U) nil 28/11 16) PRATHIBHA CAU ATL FO nil 7,500 nil 28/11 17) R.M.POWER JMB UREA nil 30,000 nil 30/11 18) DOUBLE PROS JMB COAL nil 75,000 nil 05/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL