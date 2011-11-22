- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) NIRMAL GAUTHA GAC UREA 13/11 17/11 26/11 nil 3,749 nil 20,446
2) RAHMEH 1 IOS MAIZE 18/11 22/11 25/11 nil TOCOM nil 5,000
3) FATAHUR RAHM WW TIMBER 31/10 11/11 23/11 nil 828(U) nil 660(U)
4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 21/11 22/11 24/11 nil TOCOM nil 13,000
5) MAERSK CLAUDIA GAC NAPHTHA 17/11 21/11 22/11 nil 17,400 nil 17,600
6) OMVATI PREM SEAWAYS CRUDE 20/11 21/11 23/11 nil 19,700 nil 67,300
7) HIGH BEAM ATL LAN 20/11 21/11 22/11 nil 10,700 nil 4,300
8) BEST GRACE MARCONS S.COAL 19/11 22/11 23/11 nil TOCOM nil 22,931
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.KRSHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 20/11 ---
2) ARABIAN ORC GAC METHANOL nil 3,500 nil 20/11 ---
3) OMERA QUEE ATL CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 20/11 ---
4) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE nil 12,000 nil 21/11 ---
5) DORIS (MLI) 8.60 JMB CPO nil 17,000 nil 21/11 ---
6) LUZON SPIRIT GAC FO 84,000 nil nil 21/11 ---
7) SABRINA I ATL IOP 50,000 nil nil 22/11 ---
8) ROYAL EMAR DBK RBDPO nil 6,500 nil 22/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 22/11
2) AL MARONA GAC L.AMMONIA nil 5,000 nil 22/11
3) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 20,000 nil nil 22/11
4) ARANDA COLO WW COAL nil 55,000 nil 23/11
5) DONG-A TYCHE ACT M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 23/11
6) ORCHID ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 23/11
7) DAWEI DIX TIMBER nil 4,345 nil 24/11
8) GOLDEN EMINE JMB COAL nil 65,000 nil 25/11
9) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 25/11
10) HEILAN JOUR WW COAL nil 55,197 nil 25/11
11) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 25/11
12) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 269/300 26/11
13) ALPINE ETERNITY SSM MS/ATF/HSD nil 32,000 nil 27/11
14) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 45,000 nil 28/11
15) PANTHERA CB MACHINERY nil 46 (U) nil 28/11
16) PRATHIBHA CAU ATL FO nil 7,500 nil 28/11
17) R.M.POWER JMB UREA nil 30,000 nil 30/11
18) DOUBLE PROS JMB COAL nil 75,000 nil 05/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL