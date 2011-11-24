- Port conditions of Mangalore as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) NIRMAL GAUTHA GAC UREA 13/11 17/11 26/11 nil 3,528 nil 12,772
2) RAHMEH 1 IOS MAIZE 18/11 22/11 25/11 nil 2,000 nil 2,370
3) SABRINA I ATL IOP 22/11 23/11 24/11 30,000 nil nil 20,000
4) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG 21/11 22/11 24/11 nil 6,445 nil 2,324
5) OMERA QUEEN ATL CRUDE 20/11 23/11 25/11 nil 11,500 nil 77,500
6) ROYAL EMERALD DBK RBDPO 22/11 23/11 24/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.
7) ARANDA COLOS WW COAL 23/11 23/11 26/11 nil 6,144 nil 49,556
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 19,000 nil 20/11 ---
2) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE nil 12,000 nil 21/11 ---
3) DORIS (MLI) 8.60 JMB CPO nil 17,000 nil 21/11 ---
4) LUZON SPIRIT GAC FO 84,000 nil nil 21/11 ---
5) B.C.CHATTERJEE ATL HSD 20,000 nil nil 22/11 ---
6) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 23/11 ---
7) PATAGONIA GAS S.WORLD LPG nil 3,500 nil 24/11 ---
8) DAWEI DIX TIMBER nil 6,535 nil 24/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) ORCHIDS ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 24/11
2) GOLDEN EMINE JMB COAL nil 65,000 nil 24/11
3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 25/11
4) HEILAN JOUR WW COAL nil 55,197 nil 25/11
5) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 25/11
6) KITION ATL CRUDE nil 89,000 nil 26/11
7) DONG-A TYCHE ACT M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 27/11
8) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 269/300 27/11
9) ALPINE ETERNITY SSM M/AT/HSD nil 32,000 nil 27/11
10) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 58,260 nil 27/11
11) PANTHERA CB MACHINERY nil 46(U) nil 28/11
12) PRATHIBHA CAUV ATL FO nil 7,500 nil 28/11
13) SIDRI RAS LAFFAN ATL FO nil 8,500 nil 28/11
14) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 88,332 nil 29/11
15) XU CHANG HAI IOS MOP nil 25,000 nil 02/12
16) DOUBLE PROS JMB COAL nil 75,000 nil 05/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL