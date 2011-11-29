Nov 29Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil nil 151/- 118/300 2) PANTNERA CB MACHINERY 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil TOCOM nil 46(U) 3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 25/11 25/11 29/11 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) ALPINE ETERNITY SSM MS/ATF/HSD 27/11 28/11 29/11 nil 16,900 nil 15,100 5) KITION ATL CRUDE 26/11 27/11 30/11 nil 53,535 nil 28,000 6) SIDRA RAS LAFFAN ATL FO 29/11 29/11 30/11 nil TOCOM nil 8,500 7) HEILAN JOURNEY WW COAL 25/11 25/11 01/12 nil 10,485 nil 30,300 8) GOLDEN EMINENCE JMB COAL 24/11 26/11 30/11 nil 17,087 nil 31,360 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE nil 12,000 nil 21/11 --- 2) DAWEI DIX TIMBER nil 6,535 nil 24/11 --- 3) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 26/11 --- 4) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 58,260 nil 27/11 --- 5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/11 --- 6) GAZ FRATERNITY SEAWORLD LPG nil 8,770 nil 28/11 --- 7) DONG-A TYCHE ACT M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 29/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 88,332 nil 29/11 2) NANTICOKE BELLE INFINITY MOP nil 27,000 nil 29/11 3) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA nil 40,000 nil 30/11 4) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,808 nil 30/11 5) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 30/11 6) TRIUMPH ATL MS/HSD nil 15,000 nil 30/11 7) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO nil 7,500 nil 01/12 8) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4,477 nil 01/12 9) XU CHANG HAI IOS MOP nil 25,000 nil 01/12 10) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 01/12 11) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 01/12 12) TUG KANCHANA ASP ODC nil 5 Pkgs nil 01/12 13) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,994 nil 03/12 14) STX EASTERN ML CPO nil 10,500 nil 03/12 15) TUNA 7 IOS MOP nil 30,200 nil 04/12 16) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15(U) nil 04/12 17) DOUBLE PROSPERITY JMB COAL nil 75,000 nil 05/12 18) LIGMTID FORCE ACT STY.MONOMER nil 1,000 nil 05/12 19) ALON PANTES HL COAL nil 70,084 nil 12/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL