Nov 29Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil nil 151/- 118/300
2) PANTNERA CB MACHINERY 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil TOCOM nil 46(U)
3) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG 25/11 25/11 29/11 nil n.a. nil n.a.
4) ALPINE ETERNITY SSM MS/ATF/HSD 27/11 28/11 29/11 nil 16,900 nil 15,100
5) KITION ATL CRUDE 26/11 27/11 30/11 nil 53,535 nil 28,000
6) SIDRA RAS LAFFAN ATL FO 29/11 29/11 30/11 nil TOCOM nil 8,500
7) HEILAN JOURNEY WW COAL 25/11 25/11 01/12 nil 10,485 nil 30,300
8) GOLDEN EMINENCE JMB COAL 24/11 26/11 30/11 nil 17,087 nil 31,360
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE nil 12,000 nil 21/11 ---
2) DAWEI DIX TIMBER nil 6,535 nil 24/11 ---
3) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 26/11 ---
4) JAG RISHI JMB IOF nil 58,260 nil 27/11 ---
5) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/11 ---
6) GAZ FRATERNITY SEAWORLD LPG nil 8,770 nil 28/11 ---
7) DONG-A TYCHE ACT M-XYLINE 10,000 nil nil 29/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE nil 88,332 nil 29/11
2) NANTICOKE BELLE INFINITY MOP nil 27,000 nil 29/11
3) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA nil 40,000 nil 30/11
4) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,808 nil 30/11
5) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 30/11
6) TRIUMPH ATL MS/HSD nil 15,000 nil 30/11
7) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO nil 7,500 nil 01/12
8) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4,477 nil 01/12
9) XU CHANG HAI IOS MOP nil 25,000 nil 01/12
10) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 01/12
11) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 01/12
12) TUG KANCHANA ASP ODC nil 5 Pkgs nil 01/12
13) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,994 nil 03/12
14) STX EASTERN ML CPO nil 10,500 nil 03/12
15) TUNA 7 IOS MOP nil 30,200 nil 04/12
16) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15(U) nil 04/12
17) DOUBLE PROSPERITY JMB COAL nil 75,000 nil 05/12
18) LIGMTID FORCE ACT STY.MONOMER nil 1,000 nil 05/12
19) ALON PANTES HL COAL nil 70,084 nil 12/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL