Nov 30Port conditions of Mangalore as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil nil 120/217 -/147 2) NANTICOKE BELLE INFINITY MOP 29/11 29/11 04/12 nil TOCOM nil 27,000 3) PANTNERA CB MACHINERY 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 21(U) nil 25(U) 4) HEILAN JOURNEY WW COAL 25/11 25/11 01/12 nil 17,907 nil 12,393 5) JAG RISHI JMB IOF 27/11 29/11 02/12 nil 3,500 nil 54,760 6) M.KRISHNATREYA ATL LPG 26/11 29/11 01/12 nil TOCOM nil 9,382 7) RATNA SHRUTI JMB CRUDE 29/11 30/11 01/12 nil TOCOM nil 88,332 8) DONG A TYCHE ACT M-XYLINE 29/11 30/11 01/12 TOCOM nil 10,000 9) GOLDEN EMINENCE JMB COAL 24/11 26/11 01/12 nil 14,265 nil 17,095 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) INFINITE WISDOM JMC MAIZE nil 12,000 nil 21/11 --- 2) DAWEI DIX TIMBER nil 6,535 nil 24/11 --- 3) M.BHAVATREYA ATL LPG nil 20,000 nil 28/11 --- 4) GAZ FRATERNITY SEAWORLD LPG nil 8,770 nil 28/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) NAVDHENU SUN ASP UREA nil 40,000 nil 30/11 2) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 91,808 nil 30/11 3) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER nil 4,477 nil 30/11 4) SANMAR SERENADE ATL HSD nil 20,000 nil 30/11 5) MORNING EXPRESS ATL LAN 35,000 nil nil 30/11 6) SWARNA KRISHNA JMB CRUDE nil 50,000 nil 01/12 7) PRATHIBHA CAUVERY ATL FO nil 7,500 nil 01/12 8) XU CHANG HAI IOS MOP nil 25,000 nil 01/12 9) MORNING GLORY ATL CRUDE nil 88,000 nil 01/12 10) OEL SHREYAS GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 01/12 11) TUG KANCHANA GA ASP ODC nil 5 (U) nil 01/12 12) JAG LAXMI JMB CRUDE nil 85,994 nil 03/12 13) BOW ARATU ATL CPO nil 11,500 nil 03/12 14) TRIUMPH ATL MS/HSD nil 15,000 nil 03/12 15) STX EASTERN ML CPO nil 10,500 nil 03/12 16) K.F.ENTERPRISES IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 03/12 17) TUNA 7 IOS MOP nil 30,200 nil 04/12 18) ALLCARGO ARATHI GSA MACHINERY nil 15 (U) nil 04/12 19) JAG PARWAR ATL HSD 25,000 nil nil 04/12 20) ARDMORE CENTURION IOS CPO nil 8,000 nil 04/12 21) DOUBLE PROSPERITY JMB COAL nil 75,000 nil 05/12 22) LIGMTID FORCE ACT STY.MONOMER nil 1,000 nil 05/12 23) JAG RATAN JMB IOF nil 50,720 nil 05/12 24) INDUS PROPERITY n.a. COAL nil 80,280 nil 07/12 25) ALAM PINTAR HL COAL nil 70,084 nil 12/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL