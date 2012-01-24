Jan 24Port conditions of Mangalore as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SAM FALCON IOS UREA 12/01 13/01 25/01 nil 3,200 nil 2,407 2) CIELO-DI-AMALFI CB MAIZE 13/01 14/01 26/01 1,884 nil nil 3,453 3) GASCHEM STADE BENLINE AMMONIA 24/01 24/01 24/01 nil 937 nil 4,063 4) FUJISAN MARU DIX CEMENT 23/01 23/01 27/01 nil 4,207 nil 12,554 5) MAAN AUNG DIX TIMBER 18/01 20/01 25/01 nil 943(U) nil 994(U) 6) M.SHUBHATREYA GSA LPG 15/01 15/01 25/01 nil 2,100 nil 5,492 7) SAMPURNA SWARAJYA ATL HSD 24/01 24/01 25/01 nil TOCOM nil 16,000 8) LOURDS ATL FO 20/01 23/01 24/01 nil n.a. nil n.a. 9) APJ JAD SW COAL 23/01 23/01 26/01 nil 5,400 nil 47,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) GREEN VILLE GSA MACHINERY nil 58 Pipes nil 17/12 --- 2) M.DEVATREYA ATL LPG nil 11,000 nil 07/01 --- 3) JAG PREETI ATL FO nil 10,000 nil 21/01 --- 4) GULF MUTTARAH IOS LAN nil 12,600 nil 21/01 --- 5) T.H SYMPHONY IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 22/01 --- 6) MAERSK HONOUR JMB LPG nil 9,500 nil 22/01 --- 7) EMERALD STAR HL IOP 52,700 nil nil 24/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL TRUST GSA CNTR nil nil 100/50 24/01 2) MOTILAL NEHRU JMB CRUDE nil 55,000 nil 24/01 3) VIPAVA MS COAL nil 46,000 nil 24/01 4) RED EAGLE SSM MS/FO 62,000 nil nil 24/01 5) NIAMUL MOWLA GSA TIMBER nil 8,000 nil 24/01 6) ALLCARGO LAXMI GSA MACHINERY nil 18(U) nil 25/01 7) DESH GARIMA JMB CRUDE nil 84,154 nil 25/01 8) DIAMOND T IOS C.S.F OIL nil 8,000 nil 25/01 9) ORANGE EXPRESS IOS HSD 42,000 nil nil 25/01 10) DESH RAKSHAK JMB CRUDE nil 92,770 nil 26/01 11) GLOBAL CHALLENGE ML CPO nil 11,000 nil 27/01 12) GREEN PHEONIX MS COAL nil 37,500 nil 27/01 13) TIGER MALABAR BTL CNTR nil nil 400/300 27/01 14) CE SHILLA JMB CRUDE nil 95,042 nil 27/01 15) MERCY WISDOM JMC MAIZE 12,000 nil nil 28/01 16) ANUSHREE FAME GSA MACHINERY nil 20(U) nil 28/01 17) INLACO BRAVE JMC TIMBER nil 3,600 nil 29/01 18) DESH BHAKT JMB CRUDE nil 95,377 nil 29/01 19) SONG LIN WAN SW NAPHTHA 35,000 nil nil 30/01 20) ALPINE MYSTERY SSM MS/ATF/HSD 26,000 nil nil 31/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL